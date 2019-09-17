Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

(7203)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : invests $391 million in its Texas truck assembly plant

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 06:14pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Toyota is seen on a car during the Prague Autoshow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it was investing $391 million in its pickup truck assembly plant in San Antonio, Texas, as part of the Japanese automaker's plan to invest $13 billion in its U.S. operations over five years through 2021.

The company said the investment will be used to introduce advance manufacturing technologies at the plant and also to help with the development and education of the local workforce.

Christopher Reynolds, Toyota Motor North America's chief administrative officer, told Reuters the investment could allow the company to eventually boost the plant's capacity but no decision has been made.

Reynolds added that the company was "bullish" on the future of its U.S. truck sales, which are up 4% this year.

Toyota's San Antonio truck plant assembles full-size Tundra and mid-size Tacoma pickup trucks and along with its on-site suppliers employs more than 7,200 workers at the plant complex.

Separately, Aisin AW said it was investing $400 million in a future facility to produce automatic transmisions for Toyota and other automakers that will employ 900 people in Cibolo, Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised the investment announcements, which came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington had struck trade agreements with Tokyo that could be implemented without congressional approval.

But Trump’s announcement left unclear whether he had agreed not to impose threatened national security tariffs on Japanese vehicles and auto parts. Avoiding the “Section 232” tariffs of up to 25% was a major motivating factor for Tokyo in negotiating with Washington on trade.

Over much of the past year, the scope of talks has narrowed to exclude the automotive sector, the source of most of the $67 billion U.S. trade deficit with Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in August announced an agreement in principle on a deal that covered reductions in tariffs on agricultural and industrial goods, but not autos. Abe has repeatedly emphasized the significant U.S. investments of Japanese automakers and parts manufacturers to Trump.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Tom Brown)

By David Shepardson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
06:14pTOYOTA MOTOR : invests $391 million in its Texas truck assembly plant
RE
05:23pTOYOTA MOTOR : to invest $391 mil. to renovate Texas assembly plant
AQ
03:32pTOYOTA MOTOR : Injects $391 Million New Investment In Its San Antonio Assembly P..
PU
09:13aTOYOTA MOTOR : launches new Corolla sedan for 1st time in 7 yrs
AQ
12:58aTOYOTA MOTOR : Rolls Out Completely Redesigned Corolla, Corolla Touring, and Unv..
AQ
09/16TOYOTA MOTOR : A Power Stage Win and Crucial Points for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
AQ
09/16RALLY TURKEY : Day 4 A Power Stage win and crucial points for TOYOTA GAZOO Racin..
PU
09/13Toyota using Tesla-style Panasonic batteries for China hybrids - sources
RE
09/12Toyota using Tesla-style Panasonic batteries for China hybrids - sources
RE
09/12TOYOTA MOTOR : Lexus Announces List of Judges and Mentors for LEXUS DESIGN AWARD..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 213 B
EBIT 2020 2 535 B
Net income 2020 2 250 B
Debt 2020 15 381 B
Yield 2020 3,15%
P/E ratio 2020 9,53x
P/E ratio 2021 9,07x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 20 814 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7 991,50  JPY
Last Close Price 7 445,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP20.47%191 356
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.42%87 995
DAIMLER AG4.66%56 533
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY11.24%53 126
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD4.75%47 779
BMW AG-7.92%46 303
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group