TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Toyota Motor : to recall 2.4 million hybrid vehicles over stalling issue

10/05/2018
Toyota Motor's logo is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp on Friday said it was recalling a total of 2.43 million gasoline hybrid vehicles at home and abroad over a hybrid system issue which can lead to stalling.

The recall, which includes Prius and Auris models, covers vehicles produced between October 2008 and November 2014.

It affects about 1.25 million vehicles sold in Japan, 830,000 vehicles in North America, and 290,000 vehicles sold in Europe. Vehicles sold in China, Africa, Oceania and other regions are also affected.

In a statement, Toyota said that in "rare situations", some vehicles could fail to switch to a "failsafe" driving mode in the event of a fault with the hybrid system, which can lead to a loss of power and result in stalling.

The automaker said that it was not aware of any crashes due to the issue in Japan.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 29 680 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2 279 B
Debt 2019 14 772 B
Yield 2019 3,27%
P/E ratio 2019 8,95
P/E ratio 2020 8,46
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Capitalization 22 857 B
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & EVP
Kiyotaka Ise General Manager-Technology & Development
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-4.04%198 763
VOLKSWAGEN-8.63%87 494
DAIMLER-20.28%68 751
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.87%58 761
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-14.75%52 889
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-16.44%47 970
