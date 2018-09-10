Toyota Motor : to restart all domestic assembly lines by Thursday after Hokkaido quake

A Toyota spokeswoman said partial production would resume on Tuesday at some plants including those near the company's headquarters in Aichi Prefecture and those operated by Toyota Auto Body. Operations would resume at the remaining plants on Thursday.

The automaker had suspended production on Monday at 16 of its 18 plants which manufacture the brand's vehicles as it assessed the supply chain impact of a stoppage at a transmission plant in Hokkaido operated by Toyota Motor Hokkaido, a wholly owned subsidiary which supplies Toyota assembly plants at home and abroad.

(This version of the story corrects total number of factories in third paragraph)

