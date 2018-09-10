Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (7203)
Toyota Motor : to restart all domestic assembly lines by Thursday after Hokkaido quake

09/10/2018 | 06:59am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said it would resume operations at its domestic assembly plants by Thursday as a transmission plant in Hokkaido was poised to restart production following last week's earthquake.

A Toyota spokeswoman said partial production would resume on Tuesday at some plants including those near the company's headquarters in Aichi Prefecture and those operated by Toyota Auto Body. Operations would resume at the remaining plants on Thursday.

The automaker had suspended production on Monday at 16 of its 18 plants which manufacture the brand's vehicles as it assessed the supply chain impact of a stoppage at a transmission plant in Hokkaido operated by Toyota Motor Hokkaido, a wholly owned subsidiary which supplies Toyota assembly plants at home and abroad.

(This version of the story corrects total number of factories in third paragraph)

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 29 589 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2 286 B
Debt 2019 14 666 B
Yield 2019 3,48%
P/E ratio 2019 8,42
P/E ratio 2020 7,94
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 21 523 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 322  JPY
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & EVP
Kiyotaka Ise General Manager-Technology & Development
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-9.64%193 726
VOLKSWAGEN-18.25%78 095
DAIMLER-23.05%67 331
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-6.63%60 862
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-19.16%51 735
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.27%47 843
