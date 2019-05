The newly built plant in Thilawa Special Economic Zone in the suburbs of Yangon will produce about 2,500 vehicles each year using the semi knock-down method, Toyota said in a statement.

In tapping Myanmar for localised vehicle assembly, Toyota joins domestic rival Nissan Motor Co, which began output in the Asian country in 2017.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)