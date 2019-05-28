Log in
Toyota may invest about $550 million in China ride-hailing firm Didi - Nikkei

05/28/2019 | 09:25pm EDT
An employee cleans a Toyota car at Rolf, an automotive dealer, in Moscow

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is considering investing about 60 billion yen ($550 million) in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Japan's top automaker was also looking to set up a new mobility-services company in China, the Nikkei said.

"We continue to evaluate our business strategy from a global perspective in areas of Connectivity, Autonomous, Sharing and Electrification to meet the future needs of our customers," Toyota spokesman Kensuke Ko said by phone.

"However, we have nothing to announce at this time."

Toyota has made large investments in other ride-hailing firms such as Uber and Grab as traditional automakers race to team up with disruptive tech companies.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, Toyota Motor Corp, Uber Technologies Inc
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 355 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 2 317 B
Debt 2020 15 623 B
Yield 2020 3,68%
P/E ratio 2020 8,10
P/E ratio 2021 7,63
EV / Sales 2020 1,22x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Capitalization 21 386 B
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP6.86%195 187
VOLKSWAGEN3.70%81 217
DAIMLER AG3.90%57 079
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION4.99%49 814
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG-9.82%46 369
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-1.07%45 614
