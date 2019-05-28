Toyota may invest about $550 million in China ride-hailing firm Didi - Nikkei

Japan's top automaker was also looking to set up a new mobility-services company in China, the Nikkei said.

"We continue to evaluate our business strategy from a global perspective in areas of Connectivity, Autonomous, Sharing and Electrification to meet the future needs of our customers," Toyota spokesman Kensuke Ko said by phone.

"However, we have nothing to announce at this time."

Toyota has made large investments in other ride-hailing firms such as Uber and Grab as traditional automakers race to team up with disruptive tech companies.

