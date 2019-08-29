Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

(7203)
Toyota to Take Small Stake in Suzuki Motor With Eye on Indian Market -- WSJ

08/29/2019

By Sean McLain

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. added another Japanese car maker to its growing list of partners, saying Wednesday it would buy a 4.9% stake in Suzuki Motor Corp.

Toyota plans to spend Yen96 billion ($908 million) to acquire the shares in Suzuki. Japan's largest car maker also owns a 5.1% stake in Mazda Motor Corp. and a 16.8% stake in Subaru Corp. It also made Daihatsu a fully owned subsidiary in 2016.

Similar to the deals with Mazda and Subaru, Suzuki will buy a small stake in Toyota worth Yen48 billion, by purchasing shares in the open market. That roughly equates to a 0.2% stake in Toyota, based on Toyota's share price as of Wednesday.

Such cross-shareholdings are common in Japan and are used to cement long-term partnerships.

The three-year-old partnership with Suzuki aims to help Toyota build its presence in India and Africa, markets where Toyota has struggled because of the low prices of vehicles there. Suzuki provides Toyota with one of its popular hatchbacks, the Baleno, which Toyota calls the Glanza. The vehicle starts at around $10,000 in India.

Suzuki plans sell its own versions of Toyota's best-selling vehicles, the Corolla and RAV4, in Europe. It also will use Toyota's popular hybrid system in its vehicles.

The deal also could help Suzuki reduce its reliance on India, where car sales are tanking amid stricter emissions rules, a slowing economy and a tighter lending market. Suzuki is by far the biggest car maker in India, but that has heightened the company's exposure to the downturn there. The company's India sales were down 30% in July. Turmoil in India contributed to a 45% decline in Suzuki's net profit for its first quarter, which ended June 30.

But the car makers said the deal is as much about the future as dealing with the turmoil in the current auto market.

Toyota Chief Executive Akio Toyoda has said car makers need to partner to shoulder costs associated with building electric vehicles and developing self-driving technology. Suzuki plans to use a portion of the funds from Toyota's share purchase to fund self-driving research.

Write to Sean McLain at sean.mclain@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MAZDA MOTOR CORP 1.16% 880.5 End-of-day quote.-19.88%
SUBARU CORP -0.19% 2868.5 End-of-day quote.25.98%
SUZUKI CO LTD -0.87% 571 End-of-day quote.4.39%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORP -0.61% 4085 End-of-day quote.-23.89%
TOHO CO LTD (TOKYO) -2.27% 4525 End-of-day quote.16.03%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.22% 5800 End-of-day quote.17.89%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP -0.43% 6889 End-of-day quote.11.47%
