Toyota, which holds roughly 20,000 active patents in the field, is expected to make accessible most of the latest ones covering motors, power converters and batteries, according to the report.

The change of heart was driven by a fear of hybrids losing relevance as the broader industry moves toward pure electric vehicles, Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)