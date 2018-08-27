Toyota to invest about $500 million in Uber for driverless cars - WSJ

Log in
08/27/2018 | 09:00pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: An Uber logo is seen on a car a as it car drives through Times Square in New York City

(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp will invest about $500 million (392.06 million pounds)in Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] to jointly work on developing driverless vehicles, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The investment valued Uber at about $72 billion, WSJ reported. Toyota's U.S. listed shares rose 3.2 percent in volume spike in afternoon trading.

Toyota and Uber were not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this year, a group of investors led by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp invested in Uber, as Softbank became its largest shareholder.

Carmakers, tech companies and other service providers have taken to partnering on self-driving projects over past two years, due to the difficulty and high cost of developing such technology alone.

In May, SoftBank said it will invest $2.25 billion in General Motors Co's autonomous vehicle unit Cruise.

(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION 4.95% 37.725 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 0.74% 10175 End-of-day quote.10.36%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 1.99% 6966 End-of-day quote.-4.58%
