MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP

(7203)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota trims full-year profit forecast as yen overshadows solid first quarter

0
08/02/2019 | 01:57am EDT
FILE PHOTO: 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp cut its full-year profit forecast on Friday by nearly 6% on expectations a stronger yen will weigh on its bottom line, overshadowing its best quarterly performance in nearly four years.

Japan's biggest automaker posted an 8.7% rise in operating profit to 741.9 billion yen (5.72 billion pounds) in the April-June quarter, its highest since the September 2015 quarter, helped by a slight increase in vehicle sales.

But it lowered full-year profit to 2.4 trillion yen from 2.55 trillion yen previously. That compared with an average 2.61 trillion yen estimated by analysts.

Toyota expects the yen to trade around 106 to the U.S. dollar and 121 to the euro in the financial year, from a previous assumption of 110 yen and 123 yen, respectively.

During the first quarter, Toyota saw global vehicle sales of 2.71 million units, up 3.6% from 2.62 million a year ago. Sales in North America, its biggest market, and Asia were little changed, while domestic sales rose 8.8 percent.

Easing demand for cars has dented earnings at many of Toyota's rivals including Nissan Motor Co and Ford Motor Co, leading to announcements of job cuts and plant closures.

An escalating trade war between China and the United States, the world's top two auto markets, and slowing economic growth have prompted a broad-based sales downturn in the global auto sector.

The sector's downturn comes just as it must invest heavily in new technologies including electric cars, autonomous driving technologies and ride-sharing services to survive a major industry shift away from car ownership.

Toyota has been investing heavily in ride-sharing services including Uber, Grab and Didi Chuxing while deepening alliances with SoftBank Corp to develop on-demand transportation services in Japan, to position itself as a provider of mobility services.

Investors have backed this strategy, pushing Toyota shares roughly 10% higher so far this year, far outperforming its domestic rivals.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.31% 9.31 Delayed Quote.24.58%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.20% 709.4 End-of-day quote.-17.14%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.97% 7092 End-of-day quote.14.76%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -1.97% 41.31 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 497 B
EBIT 2020 2 615 B
Net income 2020 2 316 B
Debt 2020 15 712 B
Yield 2020 3,34%
P/E ratio 2020 8,81x
P/E ratio 2021 8,41x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
EV / Sales2021 1,15x
Capitalization 20 030 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 075,00  JPY
Last Close Price 7 092,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.76%185 059
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.44%85 973
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.03%57 218
DAIMLER AG1.94%55 838
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 207
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.77%43 917
