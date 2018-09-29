Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corp    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORP (7203)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

UK business minister optimistic of Brexit deal after Toyota warning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2018 | 10:34am CEST
Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark arrives in Downing Street, London

LONDON (Reuters) - British Business Secretary Greg Clark said on Saturday there were grounds for optimism that Britain would strike a Brexit deal with the European Union, after Japanese carmaker Toyota warned that leaving without an agreement would hit its output.

Just six months before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, Prime Minister Theresa May has said talks to clinch a divorce deal are at an impasse.

She has said her "Chequers" proposals are the only viable option, but EU leaders have said key parts of them are unacceptable and many lawmakers in her own Conservative Party have threatened to vote down a deal based on May's blueprint.

The uncertainty has led to concerns that Britain will leave without a deal which businesses, particularly carmakers, have said would be hugely damaging.

"Of course we want a deal," Business Secretary Greg Clark told BBC radio. "No one should be under any illusion that the prime minister and our negotiating team are absolutely determined...

"There are grounds for optimism that we can reach an agreement on this," he said.

Clark was responding to comments from the boss of Toyota's plant in central England, who told the BBC a no-deal Brexit would hit production.

It is the latest in a series of warnings from carmakers that any delays at borders could slow the movement of components and finished models, adding costs and crippling output.

"If we crash out of the EU at the end of March the supply chain will be impacted and we will see production stops in our factory," said Marvin Cooke, managing director of Toyota's Burnaston plant, which produced 144,000 models last year.

Earlier this week other carmakers in Britain including BMW, McLaren and Honda said they had triggered some Brexit contingency plans, such as certifying models in the EU, and were working on redrawing production schedules and stockpiling more parts.

The moves aim to ensuring plants, which rely on the just-in-time delivery of tens of thousands of components, can keep operating after Brexit, but will add costs and bureaucracy which could risk their long-term viability.

Jaguar Land Rover Britain's biggest carmaker, has warned it does not know whether its plants will be able to operate in six months' time and that the wrong Brexit deal could cost thousands of car jobs.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE -1.63% 77.71 Delayed Quote.-10.50%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.94% 3439 End-of-day quote.-12.38%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 1.24% 7095 End-of-day quote.-2.81%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
10:35aHINO MOTORS : breaks ground for newest building and training center
AQ
10:34aUK business minister optimistic of Brexit deal after Toyota warning
RE
09/28TOYOTA MOTOR : Considers Hydrogen-based Mobility Partnership between Railways an..
AQ
09/28TOYOTA MOTOR : Kirloskar Motors showcases best practices
AQ
09/28TOYOTA MOTOR : Considers Hydrogen-Based Mobility Partnership Between Railways an..
AQ
09/28TOYOTA MOTOR : Unveils 2019 4Runner Nightshade, Tacoma and Tundra SX Packages at..
AQ
09/28TOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing Aims to Continue Winning Ways in Wales
AQ
09/28TOYOTA MOTOR : Co-Founder of British Design Brand Established & Sons Joins Estee..
AQ
09/27TOYOTA MOTOR : Patent Application Titled "Multi-Layer Wick Structures With Surfa..
AQ
09/27TOYOTA MOTOR : Patent Application Titled "Hybrid Vehicle With In Wheel Motor And..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/27Auto sector pain from tariffs seen extending 
09/27Financial Stocks In Focus As Markets Parse Fed Comments (Wall Street Breakfas.. 
09/27WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Financial Stocks In Focus As Markets Parse Fed Comments 
09/26U.S., Japan agree to trade talks; Japan avoids U.S. auto tariffs for now 
09/26Toyota to shake up dealership model in Japan 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 29 680 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 2 276 B
Debt 2019 14 772 B
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 9,08
P/E ratio 2020 8,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Capitalization 23 151 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 8 255  JPY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & EVP
Kiyotaka Ise General Manager-Technology & Development
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-2.81%203 659
VOLKSWAGEN-9.10%89 076
DAIMLER-22.56%69 257
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-9.02%59 808
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-12.38%54 353
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION-17.86%47 589
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.