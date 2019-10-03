Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
ACCC issues urgent safety alert for ‘critical’ Takata airbags

10/03/2019

(Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog issued an urgent safety alert on Friday for "critical" Takata airbags following warnings from major car manufacturers including BMW and Honda Motor.

"The ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission) is urging consumers not to drive these cars at all until the airbag has been replaced," the regulator said in a statement.

Car makers including Mitsubishi Motors and Toyota Motor warned that 20,000 vehicles currently under recall for defective Takata airbags are now classified as "critical," the ACCC said, adding that 425,971 vehicles are still to be rectified under the compulsory recall.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.90% 63.16 Delayed Quote.-10.66%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.68% 2742.5 End-of-day quote.-2.05%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -2.71% 467 End-of-day quote.-18.36%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -2.47% 6982 End-of-day quote.12.98%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 219 B
EBIT 2020 2 538 B
Net income 2020 2 248 B
Debt 2020 15 381 B
Yield 2020 3,36%
P/E ratio 2020 8,91x
P/E ratio 2021 8,49x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
EV / Sales2021 1,14x
Capitalization 19 473 B
