Australian watchdog calls for 20,000 cars with Takata airbags to be kept off roads

In an urgent safety alert, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said a total of 425,971 vehicles are still to be fixed under a compulsory recall.

Car makers like BMW, Honda Motor, Mitsubishi Motors and Toyota Motor Corp have classified 20,000 of these vehicles as "critical" and they should not be driven, the regulator said.

At least 23 deaths worldwide have been linked to the rupturing of faulty Takata air bag inflators and millions of vehicles worldwide have been recalled.

Honda Australia said it has replaced 90.9% of Takata airbags in its cars, adding that remaining affected customers should act on the recall notice urgently.

Toyota's Echo and RAV4 vehicles produced between 2003 and 2005 have been classified as critical, Toyota Australia said in an emailed statement, urging customers with airbags still be replaced not to drive.

BMW Australia and Mitsubishi Australia did not respond to a request for comment.

