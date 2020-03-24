Auto industry urges U.S. lawmakers to ensure 'sufficient liquidity'

Trade groups representing the companies including General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp, said in a letter Monday that Congress should set up facilities "to provide loans and loan guarantees to large employers, medium-size manufacturers and small businesses."

The letter noted analysts expect U.S. auto sales to fall by 40% in March as about 95% of U.S. auto plants are currently closed, impacting about 165,000 workers.

(This story corrects to reflect that auto groups project a 40% decline in March U.S. vehicle sales)

