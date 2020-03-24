Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 03/19
6395 JPY   +1.23%
11:18aAuto industry urges U.S. lawmakers to ensure 'sufficient liquidity'
RE
11:04aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Aeronautics and oil industries hit hard
09:10aINDUS MOTORS : is the worst over for Toyota in Pakistan?
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Auto industry urges U.S. lawmakers to ensure 'sufficient liquidity'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 11:18am EDT
Cars are pictured at the General Motors Co plant, that will give time off to its employees during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Sao Jose dos Campos

Major automakers, parts suppliers and auto dealers urged U.S. lawmakers on Monday to provide "robust credit facilities" to ensure "sufficient liquidity" in the auto industry despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Trade groups representing the companies including General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp, said in a letter Monday that Congress should set up facilities "to provide loans and loan guarantees to large employers, medium-size manufacturers and small businesses."

The letter noted analysts expect U.S. auto sales to fall by 40% in March as about 95% of U.S. auto plants are currently closed, impacting about 165,000 workers.

(This story corrects to reflect that auto groups project a 40% decline in March U.S. vehicle sales)

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 5.92% 6.22 Delayed Quote.-55.41%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 1.23% 6395 End-of-day quote.1.19%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 13.80% 104.28 Delayed Quote.-47.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
11:18aAuto industry urges U.S. lawmakers to ensure 'sufficient liquidity'
RE
11:04aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Aeronautics and oil industries hit hard
09:10aINDUS MOTORS : is the worst over for Toyota in Pakistan?
AQ
06:26aTOYOTA MOTOR : Livestream of Joint Press Conference by Toyota Motor Corporation ..
AQ
02:57aToyota, NTT team up on developing smart city platforms
RE
03/23URGENT : Toyota, NTT to sign capital tie-up over "smart city" project
AQ
03/23TOYOTA MOTOR : Urgent Headline News
AQ
03/23TOYOTA MOTOR : NTT to invest in each other in smart city tie-up - NHK
RE
03/23Toyota plans to develop fuel cell truck with Hino unit
RE
03/23TOYOTA MOTOR : and Hino to Jointly Develop Heavy-Duty Fuel Cell Truck
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 974 B
EBIT 2020 2 551 B
Net income 2020 2 328 B
Debt 2020 15 396 B
Yield 2020 3,70%
P/E ratio 2020 7,75x
P/E ratio 2021 7,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,09x
EV / Sales2021 1,09x
Capitalization 17 276 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 8 255,56  JPY
Last Close Price 6 253,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 59,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Didier Leroy Director, Head-Sales & Operations
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.19%152 831
VOLKSWAGEN AG-47.66%53 295
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.26%34 461
BMW AG-45.58%27 839
DAIMLER AG-53.40%26 433
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-51.91%25 922
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group