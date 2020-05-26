Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
News 
News

China's GAC keeps target of 3% sales growth despite coronavirus pressure

05/26/2020 | 11:38pm EDT
The logo of Guangzhou Automobile Group is pictured at its booth during the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing

Chinese automaker GAC, which has partnered with Toyota, Honda and FCA, will stick to an annual target of 3% in sales growth this year despite fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, its chairman said.

In a written reply to questions from Reuters, Chairman Zeng Qinghong said the automaker based in the southern city of Guangzhou was studying recovery plans after the virus hit auto sales in China, the world's biggest market.

More than 80% of GAC's supply chain for parts is localised and the firm has two to three months' stock of imported parts, he said, adding that it faces no short-term risk of shortage in supply of such parts.

GAC will research the exports of electric vehicles and launch more electric models under its venture with FCA, Zeng said.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 3.39% 7.935 Delayed Quote.-41.83%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 4.32% 2743.5 End-of-day quote.-11.47%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.88% 5410 End-of-day quote.-14.53%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 4.17% 6649 End-of-day quote.-13.81%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 674 B
EBIT 2020 2 481 B
Net income 2020 2 193 B
Debt 2020 15 589 B
Yield 2020 3,26%
P/E ratio 2020 8,70x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
EV / Sales2021 1,27x
Capitalization 18 392 B
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-13.81%163 954
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.36%75 150
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.47%42 167
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-25.14%37 179
DAIMLER AG-33.85%37 159
BMW AG-29.08%35 446
