MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Chinese EV maker BYD profit down 42% in 2019, under pressure from subsidy cut

04/21/2020 | 10:25am EDT
A logo of BYD is painted inside an assembly line of the automobile maker in Shenzhen

Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd,, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, on Tuesday reported a 41.9% drop in 2019 net profit as China's EV subsidies cut hit customer demand.

BYD reported 1.61 billion yuan ($227 million) net profit in 2019, down from 2.78 billion yuan in 2018. Its revenue dropped 1.78% to 127.74 billion yuan last year, from 130.05 billion yuan a year earlier.

The Shenzhen-based car company, which has partnerships with Japan's top automaker Toyota and German Daimler's partner in China, sold 461,399 vehicles in 2019, 11.4% lower from a year earlier.

It said in a stock exchange filing that China's subsidy cut on electric vehicles and emission rule changes caused the sales slide in the world's biggest auto market.

In 2019, China's overall auto market dropped 8.2% from a year earlier while sales for new energy vehicles, which include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, fell 4%.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; editing by David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -0.34% 43.95 End-of-day quote.-2.33%
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -2.02% 58.8 End-of-day quote.-2.97%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.33% 6756 End-of-day quote.1.78%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 747 B
EBIT 2020 2 494 B
Net income 2020 2 211 B
Debt 2020 15 589 B
Yield 2020 3,20%
P/E ratio 2020 8,78x
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
EV / Sales2020 1,16x
EV / Sales2021 1,24x
Capitalization 18 782 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 750,00  JPY
Last Close Price 6 756,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.78%174 729
VOLKSWAGEN AG-29.22%71 138
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.5.99%39 682
BMW AG-29.76%36 727
DAIMLER AG-41.92%33 803
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.85%32 124
