Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fortescue, ATCO to build, operate hydrogen fuelling facilities in Western Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 11:09pm EDT
File photo of the logo of Fortescue Metals Group adorning their headquarters in Perth, Australia

Australia's Fortescue Metals Group said on Monday it had signed a deal with the local unit of Canadian utilities company ATCO Ltd to build and operate hydrogen refuelling facilities for vehicles in Western Australia.

To start with, the two firms will work toward building and operating a combined hydrogen production and refuelling unit at ATCO's existing facility in Jandakot, Perth, with the possibility of wider deployment across the state.

The new unit will include a fleet of Toyota Mirai fuel cell electric vehicles provided by Toyota Motor Corp's Australian unit, the country's third-largest iron ore miner said.

"As the world moves toward a lower carbon future, hydrogen has the potential to play a key role in the future energy mix and we want to ensure we remain at the forefront of Australia's renewable hydrogen industry," said Elizabeth Gaines, chief executive officer of Fortescue.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ATCO LTD. -3.34% 35.34 Delayed Quote.-28.99%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -4.35% 6501 End-of-day quote.-4.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
04/05Fortescue, ATCO to build, operate hydrogen fuelling facilities in Western Aus..
RE
04/04COVID-19 : Toyota donates 3 ambulances to Lagos
AQ
04/04TOYOTA MOTOR : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infection at Toyota Work Site in J..
PU
04/03Toyota's China sales fell 15.9% year-on-year to 101,800 units in March
RE
04/03TOYOTA MOTOR : Awarded the 66th Okochi Memorial Production Prize for the Develop..
AQ
04/03TOYOTA MOTOR : Green Energy Established to Conduct Renewable Energy Power Genera..
AQ
04/03TOYOTA MOTOR : Awarded the 66th Okochi Memorial Production Prize for the Develop..
AQ
04/02TOYOTA MOTOR : North America Reports March And First Quarter 2020 Sales; COVID-1..
AQ
04/02MAZDA MOTOR : Toyota Motor Credit Corporation Launches Private Label Business; A..
AQ
04/02TOYOTA MOTOR : China's BYD announced electric car venture
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 881 B
EBIT 2020 2 528 B
Net income 2020 2 267 B
Debt 2020 15 501 B
Yield 2020 3,64%
P/E ratio 2020 7,94x
P/E ratio 2021 8,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
EV / Sales2021 1,12x
Capitalization 17 478 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 8 144,44  JPY
Last Close Price 6 287,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 54,3%
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Director, Chief Risk Officer & Executive VP
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-4.06%167 962
VOLKSWAGEN AG-43.88%63 577
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-4.61%39 007
BMW AG-38.82%33 622
DAIMLER AG-50.33%32 354
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-50.71%29 695
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group