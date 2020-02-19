Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Japan's MUFG to invest 80 billion yen in Singapore's Grab - Nikkei

02/19/2020 | 04:59am EST

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is investing up to 80 billion yen ($726 million) in Singapore-based ride-hailing company Grab as part of a capital and business alliance, the Nikkei reported Wednesday.

MUFG Bank and Grab would jointly develop a smartphone app-based loan and insurance business, with an announcement due shortly, the newspaper said.

An MUFG spokeswoman said MUFG was not the source of information for the report and declined to comment further. Grab did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp and Toyota Motor Corp are also investors in Grab, which is Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing company.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Kevin Buckland and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edmund Blair)
