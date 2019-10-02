Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japanese Makers Stumble in the U.S. -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Patrick Thomas

Major Japanese auto makers reported a drop in U.S. vehicle sales for September as the American car market's historic run tapers off.

Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. all posted double-digit-percentage sales declines from a year earlier.

Two fewer selling days and an early Labor Day holiday were expected to slow down auto sales, but the decline was greater than industry analysts had expected.

Toyota said Tuesday that it sold 169,656 vehicles in its latest month, a decrease of nearly 17% on a volume basis and a decline of 9% on a daily selling rate, compared with the same period a year earlier. Analysts at Edmunds had expected the company to sell 180,595 vehicles for the month.

Honda reported its U.S. sales fell 14% to 113,925 vehicles, below the roughly 120,000 that analysts were expecting. Nissan reported its U.S. sales fell about 18%, slightly better than the 20% drop that was expected. Nissan's falling sales come as it searches for a new chief executive who the company hopes will bring a fresh outlook to the troubled car maker.

U.S. vehicle sales this year are projected to be around 17.1 million, according to Edmunds, slightly lower than the past few years. Rising car prices and higher interest rates dulled demand in the first six months of 2019.

Detroit auto makers General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co., as well as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, recently ended their long-term practice of reporting monthly U.S. sales numbers, although most major car companies still disclose the results each month. The companies now report their U.S. sales quarterly.

Car prices have been growing rapidly as new technological and safety features, such as larger and more sophisticated multimedia displays, have made basic cars more expensive. U.S. consumers have also veered toward pricier rides such as sport-utility vehicles, as demand for minivans fades.

While sales struggled in September, Edmunds analyst Jeremy Acevedo said he is optimistic sales will rebound in October and the rest of 2019. "September was a down month that was expected to be down," he said.

Write to Patrick Thomas at Patrick.Thomas@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.50% 2868.5 End-of-day quote.2.45%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 2.98% 694.2 End-of-day quote.-18.91%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.42% 7246 End-of-day quote.17.25%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02:48aJapanese Makers Stumble in the U.S. -- WSJ
DJ
10/01SEITO YAMAMOTO : "After crawling back up from the bottom, I hope to grab on to s..
PU
10/01TOYOTA MOTOR : Canada auto sales fall back in red in September
RE
10/01U.S. September auto sales fall as shift in Labor Day holiday hurts
RE
10/01TOYOTA MOTOR : U.S. sales fall 16.5% in September
RE
10/01No-deal Brexit could prompt Nissan factory rethink - FT
RE
09/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise Ahead Of Australia Interest-rate Announcemen..
DJ
09/30TOYOTA MOTOR : World Champions Return Home for Fuji
PU
09/30ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Retreat On Mixed Trade-war News
DJ
09/27Toyota and Subaru Agree on New Business and Capital Alliance; News Release Ma..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 213 B
EBIT 2020 2 535 B
Net income 2020 2 242 B
Debt 2020 15 381 B
Yield 2020 3,24%
P/E ratio 2020 9,28x
P/E ratio 2021 8,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
EV / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 20 210 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7 991,50  JPY
Last Close Price 7 246,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION17.25%186 192
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.71%85 832
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY12.05%53 511
DAIMLER AG-1.62%53 218
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.45%45 573
BMW AG-8.94%45 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group