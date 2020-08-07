Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 08/06
6800 JPY   +2.29%
02:48aTOYOTA MOTOR : Expects $7 Billion Profit
DJ
08/06TOYOTA MOTOR : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
08/06TOYOTA MOTOR : Financial Results Archives
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyota Expects $7 Billion Profit -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Sean McLain

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor Corp. sees sales rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic faster than it initially expected, leading the company to bolster its sales projections and forecast a nearly $7 billion profit for the full year.

The company said Thursday that it sold around 200,000 more vehicles than anticipated in the April-to-June quarter. It now expects to sell 7.2 million vehicles in the financial year ending in March, up from a May forecast of seven million but still well below the previous financial year's total of nearly nine million. Those figures mostly don't include vehicles sold through Toyota's joint ventures in China.

Toyota said it expected global sales to reach year-earlier levels by the end of 2020 and to start growing early in 2021. For the year ending in March, it forecast net profit of Yen730 billion ($6.9 billion), a 64% decline, while revenue is expected to decline 20% to Yen24 trillion ($227 billion).

A company official said strong performance in China, where sales are already rising compared with year-earlier levels, was a key reason for the company's relative optimism. But he said the U.S. and Europe were recovering as well.

"The pace of recovery is faster than expected in each of our regions," he said.

In the U.S., one of Toyota's biggest problems is getting enough cars to dealers. There was a 41-day supply of Toyotas in July, compared with 115 days in April, according to Jefferies. A healthy level is generally thought to be around 60 days, showing that the company has quickly gone from a glut to a shortage.

Toyota now says its U.S. sales recovery rests on whether it can manufacture enough vehicles.

The results underline the relative health of Toyota compared with its peers. Honda Motor Co., a company half Toyota's size, is forecasting a profit of slightly more than $1.5 billion for the current financial year. Nissan Motor Co., in the midst of a restructuring, has projected a net loss topping $6 billion.

Car makers around the world faced a crisis after lockdowns associated with the pandemic cut foot traffic to dealers. The focus shifted to survival as they threw out growth plans and hoarded cash.

Toyota was one of the first companies to talk about a recovery plan. In May, Toyota Chief Financial Officer Kenta Kon said he believed the market had already hit rock bottom and would rebound. At the time, it was a bullish prognosis. Now, most car makers believe sales will continue to rebound.

General Motors Co.'s finance chief said last week that GM could post $4 billion to $5 billion in operating profit in the second half of 2020 if U.S. car sales remain resilient and Covid-19 doesn't disrupt factories. Tesla Inc., which recently surpassed Toyota as the world's most valuable car company, also reported a surprisingly large profit in the April-to-June quarter.

Write to Sean McLain at sean.mclain@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 1.10% 26.62 Delayed Quote.-27.27%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -6.31% 2648.5 End-of-day quote.-14.54%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. -2.14% 379.9 End-of-day quote.-40.28%
TESLA, INC. 0.31% 1489.58 Delayed Quote.256.08%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 1.09% 5580 End-of-day quote.-11.85%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 2.29% 6800 End-of-day quote.-11.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02:48aTOYOTA MOTOR : Expects $7 Billion Profit
DJ
08/06TOYOTA MOTOR : Shareholders & Investors News
PU
08/06TOYOTA MOTOR : Financial Results Archives
PU
08/06TOYOTA MOTOR : Presentation Archives
PU
08/06LISA SU : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06The All-New 2021 Sienna is Already Winning Awards' Altair Engineering Recogni..
AQ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/06Toyota ekes out weakest first-quarter profit in nine years as pandemic halves..
RE
08/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 527 B 232 B 232 B
Net income 2021 1 260 B 11 939 M 11 939 M
Net Debt 2021 14 522 B 138 B 138 B
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 19 013 B 180 B 180 B
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 7 543,68 JPY
Last Close Price 6 800,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.85%180 186
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.97%84 079
DAIMLER AG-17.74%51 964
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-14.54%46 295
BMW AG-24.49%43 225
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-28.06%37 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group