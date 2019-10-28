Log in
Toyota Motor : Akio Toyoda Comment on the 2019 WRC Round 13 Rally de España

0
10/28/2019 | 06:42am EDT

Oct. 28, 2019

Akio Toyoda Comment on the 2019 WRC Round 13 Rally de España

Dear Ott, Martin, all our friends and supporters in Estonia, and President Kaljulaid, congratulations for the first World Rally Championship titles for Drivers and Co-Drivers by Estonians!

Last year in Rally Finland, I saw so many Estonian fans waving Estonian flags to cheer on Ott and Martin.

They said the flags were not a weight on their shoulders. Instead, they felt the strong support from all the fans to achieve their best.

I'm glad that our Yaris WRC competed with such a strong wave of support from our Estonian friends and supporters, and we rode the wave to the championship title!

Ott and Martin, I want to celebrate together with you guys on the podium for the World Rally Championship for Manufacturers in three weeks and thank all the strong Estonian support over the years!

We must win in Australia!

Let's do it together!

Akio Toyoda
Team Chairman, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team

  • Rally Finland 2018
  • Rally de España 2019

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 10:41:01 UTC
