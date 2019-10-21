Toyota Motor : CASE

Have you ever had a scare when turning right while driving?

Almost colliding with an oncoming vehicle hidden by a large truck, or turning only to notice a crossing pedestrian at the last minute… right turns involve some danger.

In Japan, there are over four times more fatal car accidents involving a right turn than a left turn (2017 traffic statistics).

If we lived in a world where you couldn't make right turns, only one quarter of accidents at intersections would cause injury or death.

But in reality, we do have to make right turns.

ITS Connect provides support for safe right turns.

With ITS Connect, which connects roads and cars, roadside sensors provide a virtual bird's eye view of the intersection and notify drivers in advance of right turn dangers such as oncoming vehicles or crossing pedestrians.

In addition to Right-turn Collision Caution, other services such as Red Light Caution and Signal Change Advisory provide support for safe and secure driving at and around intersections.

