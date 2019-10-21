Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report  
News 
News

Toyota Motor : CASE

0
10/21/2019 | 11:41am EDT

CASE refers to new areas of 'Connected' cars, 'Autonomous / Automated' driving, 'Shared', and 'Electric'. Technological advances in these areas are greatly changing the concept of the automobile. Toyota, as a 'mobility company', will continue to provide wide-ranging services related to transportation into the future.

LATEST NEWS
Connected
Autonomous/Automated
Shared
Electric
Topics
(Video above available only in Japanese)
  • Support for safe right turns.
  • Notification of the approach of an emergency vehicle.
  • Realization of stress-free follow-up driving.
What if we lived in a world where you couldn't make right turns?

Have you ever had a scare when turning right while driving?
Almost colliding with an oncoming vehicle hidden by a large truck, or turning only to notice a crossing pedestrian at the last minute… right turns involve some danger.
In Japan, there are over four times more fatal car accidents involving a right turn than a left turn (2017 traffic statistics).
If we lived in a world where you couldn't make right turns, only one quarter of accidents at intersections would cause injury or death.
But in reality, we do have to make right turns.

ITS Connect provides support for safe right turns.
With ITS Connect, which connects roads and cars, roadside sensors provide a virtual bird's eye view of the intersection and notify drivers in advance of right turn dangers such as oncoming vehicles or crossing pedestrians.

Introduction of ITS Connect

In addition to Right-turn Collision Caution, other services such as Red Light Caution and Signal Change Advisory provide support for safe and secure driving at and around intersections.

For more informationhttps://toyota.jp/technology/safety/itsconnect/

(URL above available only in Japanese)

Singapore will host the ITS World Congress 2019, which gathers the state-of-the-art in ITS technology.
Information on the ITS World Congress 2019 exhibits.

Click here.

(Video above available only in Japanese)
Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 15:40:09 UTC
