Toyota Motor : Challenge 3 Plant Zero CO 2 Emissions Challenge

Fundamental Approach

The Plant Zero CO2Emissions Challenge seeks zero CO2emissions in the vehicle manufacturing process. To achieve this, Toyota will work on both the introduction of innovative technologies and daily kaizen, and the introduction of renewable energy and utilization of hydrogen.

First of all, processes and the time required were reduced by simplifying and streamlining manufacturing processes, which made an improvement to energy use efficiency, including equipment optimization and the use of waste heat. Furthermore, we use every possible means to reduce CO2emissions including introducing an innovative process called karakurithat does not consume any energy source at all. In addition, we will effectively utilize renewable energy such as solar power and wind power along with hydrogen energy, and we are committed to continuing working hand in hand with stakeholders to build the necessary infrastructure to support the widespread use of these energy sources.

Through these initiatives, we will contribute to achieving SDG 7.2 (introduction of renewable energy), 7.3 (improvement in energy efficiency), 9.1 (infrastructure development), 9.4 (sustainable production processes), and 13.1 (reduction of CO2).