Toyota Motor : Challenge 3 Plant Zero CO 2 Emissions Challenge

Challenge 3 Plant Zero CO2Emissions Challenge
Fundamental Approach
The Plant Zero CO2Emissions Challenge seeks zero CO2emissions in the vehicle manufacturing process. To achieve this, Toyota will work on both the introduction of innovative technologies and daily kaizen, and the introduction of renewable energy and utilization of hydrogen.
First of all, processes and the time required were reduced by simplifying and streamlining manufacturing processes, which made an improvement to energy use efficiency, including equipment optimization and the use of waste heat. Furthermore, we use every possible means to reduce CO2emissions including introducing an innovative process called karakurithat does not consume any energy source at all. In addition, we will effectively utilize renewable energy such as solar power and wind power along with hydrogen energy, and we are committed to continuing working hand in hand with stakeholders to build the necessary infrastructure to support the widespread use of these energy sources.
Through these initiatives, we will contribute to achieving SDG 7.2 (introduction of renewable energy), 7.3 (improvement in energy efficiency), 9.1 (infrastructure development), 9.4 (sustainable production processes), and 13.1 (reduction of CO2).
Reduce CO2Emissions in Production Activities
Introduction of Innovative Technologies and Daily Kaizen
In our production activities, we have been developing and introducing low-CO2production technologies along with taking daily improvement measures to achieve our reduction targets.
In FY2019, Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) reduced total CO2emissions to 1.11 million tons (down 2.9 percent year on year), and CO2emissions per unit produced to 0.387 tons (down 1.8 percent year on year). Globally, total CO2emissions were 7.65 million tons (down 1.8 percent year on year), and CO2emissions per unit produced were 0.712 tons (down 3.8 percent year on year).
Major Initiatives during FY2019
-
Introduced innovative technologies (electrostatic adhesion technology) in painting processes to achieve improvement in coating efficiency and reduction in ventilation volume
-
TMT, a Thailand-based affiliate, took measures to reduce energy consumption during parts transportation to almost zero by introducing a karakurimethod for its vehicle assembly process to facilities at its Ban Pho Plant
Introduction of Renewable Energy and Utilization of Hydrogen
Toyota is promoting the introduction of renewable energy, taking into consideration the characteristics of each country and region.
When introducing renewable energy, we place the highest priority on in-house generating facilities (such as solar power generation) and in-house consumption at Toyota plants and other facilities.
In FY2019, we generated 39,528 MWh of renewable electricity globally.
Installation of a Wind Power Generator at Tahara Plant
We are pushing forward with plans to install a wind power generator at the Tahara Plant by around 2020 with the aim of using wind power produced on-site.
