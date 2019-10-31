Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : Challenge 4 Challenge of Minimizing and Optimizing Water Usage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:22am EDT
Challenge 4 Challenge of Minimizing and Optimizing Water Usage
Fundamental Approach

According to forecasts, the world's population will grow to 9.1 billion by 2050, water demand will increase 55 percent from current levels, and 40 percent of the world's population is therefore expected to suffer water shortages**1.

Water problems such as increases in water stress in conjunction with rising populations and stricter regulations in response to deterioration of water quality in rivers and other water sources are important issues from the perspective of risks in corporate activities.

Water is used in painting and other car manufacturing processes. This makes it imperative to reduce the impact on the water environment, to whatever degree possible.

There are significant differences in the characteristics of the water environment depending on the region, but we have two main strategies: thoroughly reduce the amount of water usage and purify wastewater thoroughly and return.

Toyota has implemented various initiatives such as collecting rainwater to reduce industrial water usage, cutting water usage in production processes, recycling wastewater to reduce amounts withdrawn from water sources, and returning high-quality water to local environments.

In the future, we will undertake measures that have a positive impact on local water environments, taking into consideration the local requests and water issues.

Through these initiatives, we will contribute to achieving SDG 6.3 (improve water quality) and 6.4 (secure water resources).

**1 According to Toyota data
Toyota's Water Environment Challenge and Water Risk

The planet Earth, two-thirds of which is covered by water, is often referred to as the 'water planet.' At a glance, it would appear that there is an abundance of water. However, water is now referred to as a scarce resource, and this water crisis has been consistently recognized as a global crisis by the World Economic Forum (Davos Forum) since 2012.

When it comes to water, businesses face a myriad of challenges, including water shortages, water pollution, and natural disasters such as flooding. Additionally, businesses must manage regulatory risks relating to taxation and effluence regulations.

Water issues are characterized by substantially uneven spatial and temporal distribution, necessitating regionally coordinated risk management.

To identify water risks in each region, Toyota uses regional databases and information and assessment tools provided by the WWF, WRI, WBCSD**2, and other organizations to assess the impact on water environments based on operating data and other plant information.

Toyota continuously gathers data on water so that we can respond flexibly to changes caused by climate change and address regional issues by taking measures to reduce water consumption and improve water quality. We respond to stakeholders (including customers, employees, investors, local communities, and NGOs) with interests in water issues, and consider access to clean water and sanitary facilities a fundamental human right and provide them to all employees.

Toyota also proactively works in collaboration with and discloses information to stakeholders. We are working to enhance interactive communication with local communities by conducting conferences, plant tours, and other programs, and disclose information through CDP Water and other such programs.

**2 World Wide Fund for NatureWater Risk FilterWorld Resources InstituteAqueductWorld Business Council for Sustainable DevelopmentGlobal Water Tool
Measures Undertaken in Accordance with the Toyota Water Environment Policy

Although water-related issues and measures differ depending on the region, Toyota established the Toyota Water Environment Policy and takes action in order to achieve the goals of our water environment Challenge on a global level.

Under the Toyota Water Environment Policy, we are assessing our impact on water environments and working to minimize those impacts from two perspectives: the input side, where we thoroughly reduce the amount of water usage, and the output side, where we purify wastewater thoroughly and return.

We take action from three directions―the pursuit of environmental technologies, community-rooted operations, and cooperation with society―and strive to become the No.1 regional plant leading to prosperity throughout the entire society.

Reduce Water Usage in Production Activities

To reduce water usage in our production activities, we have been working to introduce innovative technologies alongside planned upgrades to our production lines, and to conduct daily measures to reduce water usage.

In FY2019, total water usage for Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) was 10.1 million m3 (down 2.2 percent year on year), and water usage per unit produced was 4.1 m3 (up 4.4 percent year on year). Globally, total water usage was 33.7 million m3 (up 2.3 percent year on year), and water usage per unit produced was 3.2 m3 (up 0.4 percent year on year).

Major Initiatives during FY2019

  • TSAM, a South Africa-based affiliate, reduced its municipal water consumption in the Body Paint Plant (an area that uses large volumes of water) by reusing the wastewater generated from the RO process*2
*2 Reverse Osmosis processA water purification process that utilizes membranes to remove impurities from the water
More Information
Sustainability Data Book 2019 [Challenge of Minimizing and Optimizing Water Usage]Reduce Water Usage in Production Activities(PDF: 10MB)
Learn more about Toyota's environmental activities here

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
05:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Social Contribution Activities
PU
05:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Collaboration with Business Partners
PU
05:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Challenge 3 Plant Zero CO 2 Emissions Challenge
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Challenge 6 Challenge of Establishing a Future Society in Harmony..
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Report Library
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Employees
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Challenge 5 Challenge of Establishing a Recycling-based Society a..
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Past Issues
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Environmental Report
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sustainability Data Book
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 194 B
EBIT 2020 2 533 B
Net income 2020 2 248 B
Debt 2020 15 383 B
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 21 069 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 066,50  JPY
Last Close Price 7 554,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.23%193 501
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.67%96 885
DAIMLER AG15.66%63 184
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.23%54 165
BMW AG-1.99%49 889
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.6.66%48 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group