Toyota Motor : Collaboration with Business Partners

In order to contribute to society through car-manufacturing and monozukuri (making things), and put into practice the principle of 'Customer First,' it is necessary to share principles and collaborate with our business partners such as suppliers and dealers. Toyota pursues open and fair business, and engages in sustainability initiatives through close collaboration with business partners to raise quality in terms of safety to deliver a high level of customer satisfaction.

Since its establishment, Toyota has worked closely with its suppliers in its manufacturing. As part of these efforts, Toyota has globally implemented its Basic Purchasing Policies according to the spirit of mutual benefit based on mutual trust. We have close relationships with existing and new suppliers to promote a 'Customer First' approach. To keep pace with the increasing interest in corporate social responsibility, including in the supply chain, we have opened dialogue with executives in our suppliers. Internally, we work to raise the awareness of all our employees, including buyers, through seminars and training.

Toyota is committed to contributing to the sustainability of society and the earth by working with suppliers to ensure compliance, respect for human rights, and reduce negative environmental impact.

Supplier CSR Guidelines