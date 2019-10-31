Toyota Motor : Customer First and Quality First Measures

The origins of Toyota's 'Customer First' and 'Quality First' principles lie in the Five Main Principles of Toyoda, which embody the thinking of Sakichi Toyoda, and the spirit of audit and improvement attributed to Kiichiro Toyoda. Since its foundation, Toyota has established a corporate culture that focuses particular attention on quality that will make customers smile, and on continuous kaizen (continuous improvement), achieved through genchi genbutsu (onsite hands-on experience).

In accordance with our commitment to quality as stated in the Toyota Global Vision, each employee in every area maintains a constant and keen awareness of problems and a sense of ownership over their work. We all make ongoing efforts to implement kaizen and to collaborate closely with people in other fields to improve safety, peace of mind, and satisfaction for our customers.