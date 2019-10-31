Toyota Motor : Employees

Employees Sustainability

Basic Policy Toyota's employees form the bedrock of stable business. Our philosophy toward our employees is institutionalized as The Toyota Way in Human Resources Management. The aim of the Toyota Way in Human Resources Management is to realize management with respect for people, namely, providing all employees with opportunities to achieve social contribution and self-realization through their work, and enabling them to exercise their abilities to think, to be creative, and to perform. To achieve this, a relationship of mutual trust and mutual responsibility between labor and management is essential. The company gives the highest priority to ensuring stable employment and strives to improve labor conditions, while all employees execute their duties and responsibilities for the prosperity of the company. This philosophy is shared by all Toyota affiliates around the world. Each region's unique characteristics are reflected and implemented in management and other policies. Toyota believes that these initiatives enable management with respect for people, while also garnering customer satisfaction and social contribution, enabling sustainable growth of both the company and society.

Safety and Health

Ensuring the safety and health of employees has been one of Toyota's most important long-standing business activities and will continue to be so, going forward. Upon assuming the position of General Safety and Health Supervisor in 1957, then Senior Managing Officer Eiji Toyoda explained his basic stance on safety and health: 'Safe work is the 'gate' to all work. Let us pass through this gate.' Toyota has handed these words down as its Basic Philosophy for Safety and Health, incorporating the strong desire that employees never be involved in an occupational accident. In September 2017, President Akio Toyoda announced the 'Proclamation of Health Commitment: Aiming at Becoming a Health-first Company.' This proclamation states that the physical and mental health of our employees is the driving force for good performance, and that Toyota actively supports the challenge to improve the lifestyle of each employee and engages in initiatives for health promotion and illness prevention.

Human Resource Development Toyota is committed to developing human resources based on the philosophy that 'Monozukuri is about Developing People.' For sustainable growth to occur, daily improvements led by human wisdom is fundamental. In order to deliver on our philosophies of 'Ever-better Cars' and 'Customer First,' all employees need to share the same core values across cultures and customs. Aiming for sustainable growth, Toyota promotes human resources development that incorporates global on-the-job training, rooted in the Toyota Way.

Toyota's strengths lie in our capacity to respect our employees' abilities to think and promote Toyota-wide reforms. Recent technical innovations centered on CASE are propelling Toyota to transform from a car company into a mobility company. We believe such a transformation is becoming increasingly important as we are expected to continue creating innovations steadily in existing areas while taking on challenges in new areas. In such an environment, Toyota considers diversity and inclusion to be one of the key bases of management, and we are working to create an attractive workplace where employees with wide-ranging skills and values can demonstrate their abilities to the fullest and achieve self-realization. Action Plan to Promote Female Employee Participation in the Workplace Toyota positions the promotion of diversity in the workplace as a critical management strategy, and is undertaking measures to enable a diverse workforce to work with enthusiasm and a sense of purpose. To promote female employee participation in the workplace, Toyota takes measures to support a work-life balance, such as developing work environments that enable women to continue working with confidence while performing childcare or nursing care duties.