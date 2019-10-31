Toyota Motor : Environmental Report

-
Environmental Report 2019 ―Toward the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050―(PDF: 12MB)
Plant and Work Site Environment Data (FY2019 Results)
Honsha Plant
Motomachi Plant
Kamigo Plant
Takaoka Plant
Miyoshi Plant
Tsutsumi Plant
Myochi Plant
Shimoyama Plant
Kinuura Plant
Tahara Plant
Teiho Plant
Hirose Plant
Head Office Technology Site
Higashi-Fuji Technical Center
Shibetsu Proving Ground
Head Office Management Site
Tokyo Management Site
Nagoya Management Site
Logistics Management Site
Biotechnology and Afforestation Laboratory
Environmental Center
The management facilities of each work site are as follows.
Head Office Management SiteMain Building, Toyota Learning Center,Office Building 1-5,Suppliers Center,Toyota Kaikan,Powertrain Building No. 1,Production Engineering Cooperative Building,and other buildings
Tokyo Management SiteTokyo Building, Ikebukuro Building
Nagoya Management SiteNagoya Office
Logistics Management SiteKamigo Logistics Center, Tobishima Logistics Center,Nagoya and Tokai Wharf Centers,Oguchi Parts Center,Inazawa Parts Center
