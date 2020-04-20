Log in
Toyota Motor : European R&D Base Changes its Name

04/20/2020 | 04:06am EDT

TMG was initially established as Andersson Motorsport GmbH in Köln in 1979, then changed its name to TMG in 1993, when it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Toyota.

In addition to the company's engagement in motorsports activities, which it has been conducting since its establishment, in recent years, the company has expanded its work with the GAZOO Racing Company (GRC) by applying the expertise and experience it has cultivated in motorsports over the years to the development of GR series production cars. The change in the company name reflects its closer relationship with GRC.

Going forward, TGR-E will continue to serve as the hub for Toyota's motorsports activities in Europe, working together with GRC from its base in Köln, Germany, and engage in activities including supplying engines for cars participating in both the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) and the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), and helping to develop the GR Supra GT4.

TGR-E will also utilize the knowledge and expertise it has accumulated through its motorsports activities over the years in the development of production cars, and so contributing to the creation of ever-better cars.

Akio Toyoda, President of Toyota Motor Corporation,commented on the name change
'The absolute mission of participating in motorsports, which is a battle of works produced by manufacturers, is winning. That is why TGR Europe must be a team of professionals that produces winning works. To continue winning, we have to do kaizen (continuous improvement) and making things better and better and better, no matter what the circumstances. Our team will continue to make ever-better cars here in Köln, Germany, to win.'

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 08:05:06 UTC
