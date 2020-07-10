Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Toyota Motor : GAZOO Racing WRC Challenge ProgramTakamoto Katsuta returns to the WRC at Rally Estonia

07/10/2020 | 04:11am EDT

The TOYOTA GAZOO Racing WRC Challenge Program will resume when the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship season restarts at Rally Estonia on September 4-6, with up-and-coming Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta to participate behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris WRC.

Through the WRC Challenge Program, which aims to develop Japanese rallying talent, Katsuta is training towards the goal of becoming a TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team driver. Earlier in 2020, he took part in Rallye Monte-Carlo and Rally Sweden in the Yaris WRC, before his campaign was interrupted by the restrictions around COVID-19 and subsequent changes to the WRC calendar.

Following the confirmation of a revised 2020 WRC schedule, Katsuta will now compete in Rally Estonia―a new addition to the championship―as well as contesting Rallye Deutschland, Rally Italia Sardegna and his home event Rally Japan as originally planned. As before, Katsuta's goal through these four events will be to gain crucial experience and demonstrate progress against the best rally drivers in the world.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 10 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2020 08:10:07 UTC
