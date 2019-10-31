Toyota Motor : GRI Content Index
10/31/2019 | 05:22am EDT
Toyota refers to the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standard 2016.
SDB19Sustainability Data Book 2019
General Disclosures
Organizational profile
Governance
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G102-18
Governance structure
Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009]
(PDF: 10MB)
G102-19
Delegating authority
Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009]
(PDF: 10MB)
G102-20
Executive-level responsibility for economic, environmental, and social topics
Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009]
(PDF: 10MB)
G102-21
Consulting stakeholders on economic, environmental, and social topics
Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P009]
(PDF: 10MB)
G102-22
Composition of the highest governance body and its committees
EXECUTIVES
G102-23
Chair of the highest governance body
Corporate Governance Reports
G102-24
Nominating and selecting the highest governance body
Corporate Governance Reports
G102-25
Conflicts of interest
Corporate Governance Reports
G102-26
Role of highest governance body in setting purpose, values, and strategy
Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009]
(PDF: 10MB)
G102-27
Collective knowledge of highest governance body
Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009]
(PDF: 10MB) Corporate Governance [SDB19_P104-107]
(PDF: 10MB)
Business Execution and Supervision
G102-28
Evaluating the highest governance body's performance
Corporate Governance Reports
G102-29
Identifying and managing economic, environmental, and social impacts
Corporate Governance Reports
G102-30
Effectiveness of risk management processes
Corporate Governance Reports
G102-31
Review of economic, environmental, and social topics
Corporate Governance Reports
G102-32
Highest governance body's role in sustainability reporting
Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009]
(PDF: 10MB)
G102-33
Communicating critical concerns
Corporate Governance Reports
G102-34
Nature and total number of critical concerns
－
G102-35
Remuneration policies
Corporate Governance [SDB19_P104-107]
(PDF: 10MB)
G102-36
Process for determining remuneration
Corporate Governance [SDB19_P104-107]
(PDF: 10MB) Form 20-F 'DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES',
'CORPORATE GOVERNANCE'
G102-37
Stakeholder's involvement in remuneration
Form20-F 'DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES',
'CORPORATE GOVERNANCE'
G102-38
Annual total compensation ratio
－
G102-39
Percentage increase in annual total compensation ratio
－
Economic
Economic Performance
Market Presence
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G202-1
Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender compared to local minimum wage
－
G202-2
Proportion of senior management hired from the local community
－
Indirect Economic Impacts
Anti-competitive Behavior
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G206-1
Legal actions for anti-competitive behavior, anti-trust, and monopoly practices
－
Biodiversity
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G304-1
Operational sites owned, leased, managed in, or adjacent to, protected areas and areas of high biodiversity value outside protected areas
－
G304-2
Significant impacts of activities, products, and services on biodiversity
－
G304-3
Habitats protected or restored
Challenge 6 Challenge of Establishing a Future Society in Harmony with Nature [SDB19_P083-089]
(PDF: 10MB)
Initiatives at the New Toyota R&D Center Promoting Harmony with Nature and Local Communities
G304-4
IUCN Red List species and national conservation list species with habitats in areas affected by operations
－
Supplier Environmental Assessment
Labor/Management Relations
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G402-1
Minimum notice periods regarding operational changes
－
Occupational Health and Safety
Diversity and Equal Opportunity
Non-discrimination
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G406-1
Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken
－
Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G407-1
Operations and suppliers in which the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining may be at risk
Supplier CSR Guidelines
Forced or Compulsory Labor
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G409-1
Operations and suppliers at significant risk for incidents of forced or compulsory labor
Supplier CSR Guidelines
Security Practices
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G410-1
Security personnel trained in human rights policies or procedures
－
Rights of Indigenous Peoples
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G411-1
Incidents of violations involving rights of indigenous peoples
－
Supplier Social Assessment
Public Policy
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G415-1
Political contributions
－
Customer Health and Safety
Marketing and Labeling
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G417-1
Requirements for product and service information and labeling
Customer First and Quality First Measures [SDB19_P015-020]
(PDF: 10MB)
Measures to Help Customers Use Their Vehicles Safely
G417-2
Incidents of non-compliance concerning product and service information and labeling
－
G417-3
Incidents of non-compliance concerning marketing communications
－
Customer Privacy
Code
Requirements
Publication Pages
G418-1
Substantiated complaints concerning breaches of customer privacy and losses of customer data
Risk Management [SDB19_P108-111]
(PDF: 10MB)
Initiatives for Information Security
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:21:02 UTC
