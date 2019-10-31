Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : GRI Content Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 05:22am EDT
GRI Content Index

Toyota refers to the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standard 2016.

SDB19Sustainability Data Book 2019
General Disclosures
  1. Organizational profile
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G102-1 Name of the organization Overview
G102-2 Activities, brands, products, and services Company Profile
G102-3 Location of headquarters Overview
G102-4 Location of operations Facilities
G102-5 Ownership and legal form Overview
G102-6 Markets served Form 20-F 'INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY'
G102-7 Scale of the organization Company Profile
G102-8 Information on employees and other workers CSR Data [SDB19_P114-115] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Employees
G102-9 Supply chain Collaboration with Suppliers [SDB19_P026-027] (PDF: 10MB)
G102-10 Significant changes to the organization and its supply chain Form 20-F 'KEY INFORMATION', 'INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY'
G102-11 Precautionary Principle or approach Form 20-F 'KEY INFORMATION', 'INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY'
G102-12 External initiatives Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009] (PDF: 10MB)
G102-13 Membership of associations Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009] (PDF: 10MB)
  1. Strategy
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G102-14 Statement from senior decision-maker Message from the President
G102-15 Key impacts, risks, and opportunities
Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 [SDB19_P051-054] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Think About the Climate Change Effects in 2030 Using Scenario Analysis
Challenge 1
New Vehicle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P061-063](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Challenge 2
Life Cycle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P064-067](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Challenge 3
Plant Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P068-074](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Challenge 4
Challenge of Minimizing and Optimizing Water Usage [SDB19_P075-076](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Challenge 5
Challenge of Establishing a Recycling-based Society and Systems [SDB19_P077-082](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Challenge 6
Challenge of Establishing a Future Society in Harmony with Nature [SDB19_P083-089](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Message from the President
  1. Ethics and integrity
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G102-16 Values, principles, standards, and norms of behavior Vision & Philosophy
G102-17 Mechanisms for advice and concerns about ethics Compliance [SDB19_P112-113] (PDF: 10MB)
  1. Governance
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G102-18 Governance structure Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Organization
G102-19 Delegating authority Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Organization
G102-20 Executive-level responsibility for economic, environmental, and social topics Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Organization
G102-21 Consulting stakeholders on economic, environmental, and social topics Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P009] (PDF: 10MB)
G102-22 Composition of the highest governance body and its committees EXECUTIVES
G102-23 Chair of the highest governance body Corporate Governance Reports
G102-24 Nominating and selecting the highest governance body Corporate Governance Reports
G102-25 Conflicts of interest Corporate Governance Reports
G102-26 Role of highest governance body in setting purpose, values, and strategy Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009] (PDF: 10MB)
G102-27 Collective knowledge of highest governance body Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Organization
Corporate Governance [SDB19_P104-107] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Business Execution and Supervision
G102-28 Evaluating the highest governance body's performance Corporate Governance Reports
G102-29 Identifying and managing economic, environmental, and social impacts Corporate Governance Reports
G102-30 Effectiveness of risk management processes Corporate Governance Reports
G102-31 Review of economic, environmental, and social topics Corporate Governance Reports
G102-32 Highest governance body's role in sustainability reporting Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Organization
G102-33 Communicating critical concerns Corporate Governance Reports
G102-34 Nature and total number of critical concerns
G102-35 Remuneration policies Corporate Governance [SDB19_P104-107] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Executive Compensation
G102-36 Process for determining remuneration Corporate Governance [SDB19_P104-107] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Executive Compensation
Form 20-F 'DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES', 'CORPORATE GOVERNANCE'
G102-37 Stakeholder's involvement in remuneration Form20-F 'DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES', 'CORPORATE GOVERNANCE'
G102-38 Annual total compensation ratio
G102-39 Percentage increase in annual total compensation ratio
  1. Stakeholder engagement
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G102-40 List of stakeholder groups Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P009] (PDF: 10MB)
G102-41 Collective bargaining agreements
G102-42 Identifying and selecting stakeholders Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P009] (PDF: 10MB)
G102-43 Approach to stakeholder engagement Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P009] (PDF: 10MB)
G102-44 Key topics and concerns raised Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P009] (PDF: 10MB)
  1. Reporting practice
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G102-45 Entities included in the consolidated financial statements Form 20-F 'INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY'
G102-46 Defining report content and topic Boundaries Editorial Policy [SDB19_P001] (PDF: 10MB)
G102-47 List of material topics Sustainability Policy [SDB19_P007-009] (PDF: 10MB)
G102-48 Restatements of information
G102-49 Changes in reporting
G102-50 Reporting period Editorial Policy [SDB19_P001] (PDF: 10MB)
G102-51 Date of most recent report September, 2019
G102-52 Reporting cycle Annually
G102-53 Contact point for questions regarding the report Published by External & Public Affairs Division
G102-54 Claims of reporting in accordance with the GRI Standards Editorial Policy [SDB19_P001] (PDF: 10MB)
G102-55 GRI content index GRI Content Index
G102-56 External assurance Environmental Report 2019 (P59 Independent Practitioner's Assurance Report)(PDF: 12MB)
Management Approach
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G103-1 Explanation of the material topic and its Boundary Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 [SDB19_P051-054] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Processes to Identify and Implement the Key Challenges (Materiality)
  • 2030 Milestone Set in Order to Achieve the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050
  • Think About the Climate Change Effects in 2030 Using Scenario Analysis
Challenge 1
New Vehicle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P061-063](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Challenge 2
Life Cycle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P064-067](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Challenge 3
Plant Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P068-074](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Challenge 4
Challenge of Minimizing and Optimizing Water Usage [SDB19_P075-076](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Challenge 5
Challenge of Establishing a Recycling-based Society and Systems [SDB19_P077-082](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Challenge 6
Challenge of Establishing a Future Society in Harmony with Nature [SDB19_P083-089](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
G103-2 The management approach and its components Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050 [SDB19_P051-054](PDF: 10MB)
  • Processes to Identify and Implement the Key Challenges (Materiality)
  • 2030 Milestone Set in Order to Achieve the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050
  • Think About the Climate Change Effects in 2030 Using Scenario Analysis
FY2019 Review of the Sixth Toyota Environmental Action Plan [SDB19_P055-060](PDF: 10MB)
  • FY2019 Review of the Sixth Toyota Environmental Action Plan (Details)
Environmental Management [SDB19_P090-096] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
  • Toyota's Environmental Management Systems
  • Promotion Structure
Governance
G103-3 Evaluation of the management approach Environmental Management [SDB19_P090-096] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Toyota's Environmental Management Systems
FY2019 Review of the Sixth Toyota Environmental Action Plan [SDB19_P055-060](PDF: 10MB)
  • FY2019 Review of the Sixth Toyota Environmental Action Plan
  • FY2019 Review of the Sixth Toyota Environmental Action Plan (Details)
Economic Economic Performance
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G201-1 Direct economic value generated and distributed
G201-2 Financial implications and other risks and opportunities due to climate change Challenge 1
New Vehicle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P061-063](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Challenge 2
Life Cycle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P064-067](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Challenge 3
Plant Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P068-074](PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Form 20-F 'Vehicle Fuel Economy'
G201-3
  1. Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans
Form 20-F 'FINANCIAL INFORMATION'
G201-4
  1. Financial assistance received from government
Market Presence
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G202-1
  1. Ratios of standard entry level wage by gender compared to local minimum wage
G202-2
  1. Proportion of senior management hired from the local community
Indirect Economic Impacts
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G203-1
  1. Infrastructure investments and services supported
Challenge 3
Plant Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P068-074](PDF: 10MB)
  • Toward Realizing a Decarbonized Society in 2050: Use of Hydrogen Energy
  • Effective Use of Renewable Energy Toward Creating a Decarbonized Society by 2050
G203-2 Significant indirect economic impacts Social Contribution Activities [SDB19_P021-022] (PDF: 10MB)
Procurement Practices
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G204-1 Proportion of spending on local suppliers Performance Data [SDB19_P114-116] (PDF: 10MB)
  • No. of parts suppliers (Global)
Anti-corruption
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G205-1 Operations assessed for risks related to corruption Form 20-F 'DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES', 'CORPORATE GOVERNANCE'
G205-2 Communication and training about anti-corruption policies and procedures Collaboration with Business Partners [SDB19_P026-029](PDF: 10MB)
G205-3 Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken
Anti-competitive Behavior
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G206-1 Legal actions for anti-competitive behavior, anti-trust, and monopoly practices
Environmental Materials
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G301-1 Materials used by weight or volume Environmental Data [SDB19_P098-102] (PDF: 10MB)
[J] Volume of Raw Materials Used and Ratio of Recycled Materials Used (Global)
G301-2 Recycled input materials used Environmental Data [SDB19_P098-102] (PDF: 10MB)
[J] Volume of Raw Materials Used and Ratio of Recycled Materials Used (Global)
G301-3 Reclaimed products and their packaging materials
Energy
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G302-1 Energy consumption within the organization Environmental Data [SDB19_P098-102] (PDF: 10MB)
[D] Global Energy Consumption (at Stationary Emission Sources)
G302-2 Energy consumption outside of the organization
G302-3 Energy intensity Environmental Data [SDB19_P098-102] (PDF: 10MB)
[D] Global Energy Consumption (at Stationary Emission Sources)
G302-4 Reduction of energy consumption Environmental Data [SDB19_P098-102] (PDF: 10MB)
[D] Global Energy Consumption (at Stationary Emission Sources)
G302-5 Reductions in energy requirements of products and services Challenge 1
New Vehicle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P061-063](PDF: 10MB)
  • Global Average CO2Emissions from New Vehicles Reduction Rate versus FY2010 (Japan, U.S., Europe, China)
Water
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G303-1 Water withdrawal by source Environmental Data [SDB19_P098-102] (PDF: 10MB)
[E] Global Water Withdrawal Volume by Source
G303-2 Water sources significantly affected by withdrawal of water
G303-3 Water recycled and reused Environmental Data [SDB19_P098-102] (PDF: 10MB)
[G] Global Recycled Water Discharge
Biodiversity
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G304-1 Operational sites owned, leased, managed in, or adjacent to, protected areas and areas of high biodiversity value outside protected areas
G304-2 Significant impacts of activities, products, and services on biodiversity
G304-3 Habitats protected or restored Challenge 6
Challenge of Establishing a Future Society in Harmony with Nature [SDB19_P083-089](PDF: 10MB)
  • Initiatives at the New Toyota R&D Center Promoting Harmony with Nature and Local Communities
G304-4 IUCN Red List species and national conservation list species with habitats in areas affected by operations
Emissions
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G305-1 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions Challenge 3
Plant Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P068-074](PDF: 10MB)
  • Trends in Global Total CO2Emissions (from Energy Consumption at Stationary Emission Sources) and CO2Emissions per Unit Produced
G305-2 Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions Challenge 3
Plant Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P068-074](PDF: 10MB)
  • Trends in Global Total CO2Emissions (from Energy Consumption at Stationary Emission Sources) and CO2Emissions per Unit Produced
G305-3 Other indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions Challenge 2
Life Cycle Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P064-067](PDF: 10MB)
  • Response to Scope 3
G305-4 GHG emissions intensity Challenge 3
Plant Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P068-074](PDF: 10MB)
  • Trends in Global Total CO2Emissions (from Energy Consumption at Stationary Emission Sources) and CO2Emissions per Unit Produced
G305-5 Reduction of GHG emissions Challenge 3
Plant Zero CO2 Emissions Challenge [SDB19_P068-074](PDF: 10MB)
  • Introduction of Innovative Technologies and Daily Kaizen
  • Trends in Global Total CO2Emissions (from Energy Consumption at Stationary Emission Sources) and CO2Emissions per Unit Produced
G305-6 Emissions of ozone-depleting substances (ODS)
G305-7 Nitrogen oxides (NOX), sulfur oxides (SOX), and other significant air emissions Environmental Management [SDB19_P090-096] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Reduce VOC Emissions in Production Activities
Effluents and Waste
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G306-1 Water discharge by quality and destination Environmental Data [SDB19_P098-102] (PDF: 10MB)
[F] Global Water Discharge by Destination
G306-2 Waste by type and disposal method Environmental Data [SDB19_P098-102] (PDF: 10MB)
[N] Breakdown of Global Total Waste Volume
G306-3 Significant spills Environmental Management [SDB19_P090-096] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Legal Compliance Activities
G306-4 Transport of hazardous waste
G306-5 Water bodies affected by water discharges and/or runoff
Environmental Compliance
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G307-1 Non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations Environmental Management [SDB19_P090-096] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Legal Compliance Activities
Supplier Environmental Assessment
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G308-1 New suppliers that were screened using environmental criteria Environmental Management [SDB19_P090-096] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Promote Environmental Activities in Cooperation with Business Partners (Suppliers)
G308-2 Negative environmental impacts in the supply chain and actions taken Environmental Management [SDB19_P090-096] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Assessing Risks and Opportunities Related to Climate Change and the Water Environment in Supply Chains
Social Employment
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G401-1 New employee hires and employee turnover Performance Data [SDB19_P114-115] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Employees
G401-2 Benefits provided to full-time employees that are not provided to temporary or part-time employees
G401-3 Parental leave Performance Data [SDB19_P114-115] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Employees
Labor/Management Relations
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G402-1 Minimum notice periods regarding operational changes
Occupational Health and Safety
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G403-1 Workers representation in formal joint management-worker health and safety committees Safety and Health [SDB19_P032-034] (PDF: 10MB)
G403-2 Types of injury and rates of injury, occupational diseases, lost days, and absenteeism, and number of work-related fatalities Safety and Health [SDB19_P032-034] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Accident Frequency Rate (Frequency Rate of Lost Workday Cases)
G403-3 Workers with high incidence or high risk of diseases related to their occupation
G403-4 Health and safety topics covered in formal agreements with trade unions Safety and Health [SDB19_P032-034] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Fundamental Approach
Training and Education
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G404-1 Average hours of training per year per employee
G404-2 Programs for upgrading employee skills and transition assistance programs Diversity and Inclusion [SDB19_P038-044] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Employment for Over-60s (Japan)
G404-3 Percentage of employees receiving regular performance and career development reviews Human Resources Development [SDB19_P035-037] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Evaluation of and Feedback to Each Employee in Relation to Principles and Policies
Diversity and Equal Opportunity
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G405-1 Diversity of governance bodies and employees Performance Data [SDB19_P114-115] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Employees
G405-2 Ratio of basic salary and remuneration of women to men
Non-discrimination
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G406-1 Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken
Freedom of Association and Collective Bargaining
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G407-1 Operations and suppliers in which the right to freedom of association and collective bargaining may be at risk Supplier CSR Guidelines
Child Labor
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G408-1 Operations and suppliers at significant risk for incidents of child labor Supplier CSR Guidelines
Forced or Compulsory Labor
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G409-1 Operations and suppliers at significant risk for incidents of forced or compulsory labor Supplier CSR Guidelines
Security Practices
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G410-1 Security personnel trained in human rights policies or procedures
Rights of Indigenous Peoples
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G411-1 Incidents of violations involving rights of indigenous peoples
Human Rights Assessment
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G412-1 Operations that have been subject to human rights reviews or impact assessments Respect for Human Rights [SDB19_P023-025] (PDF: 10MB)
G412-2 Employee training on human rights policies or procedures Respect for Human Rights [SDB19_P023-025] (PDF: 10MB)
G412-3 Significant investment agreements and contracts that include human rights clauses or that underwent human rights screening Respect for Human Rights [SDB19_P023-025] (PDF: 10MB)
Local Communities
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G413-1 Operations with local community engagement, impact assessments, and development programs Creation of Affluent Society [SDB19_P045-049] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Foundations
Environmental Initiatives
G413-2 Operations with significant actual and potential negative impacts on local communities
Supplier Social Assessment
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G414-1 New suppliers that were screened using social criteria Collaboration with Suppliers [SDB19_P026-027] (PDF: 10MB)
G414-2 Negative social impacts in the supply chain and actions taken Respect for Human Rights [SDB19_P023-025] (PDF: 10MB)
Public Policy
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G415-1 Political contributions
Customer Health and Safety
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G416-1 Assessment of the health and safety impacts of product and service categories Risk Management [SDB19_P108-111] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Initiatives for Information Security
G416-2 Incidents of non-compliance concerning the health and safety impacts of products and services Recall information (Japanese site)
Marketing and Labeling
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G417-1 Requirements for product and service information and labeling Customer First and Quality First Measures [SDB19_P015-020](PDF: 10MB)
  • Measures to Help Customers Use Their Vehicles Safely
G417-2 Incidents of non-compliance concerning product and service information and labeling
G417-3 Incidents of non-compliance concerning marketing communications
Customer Privacy
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G418-1 Substantiated complaints concerning breaches of customer privacy and losses of customer data Risk Management [SDB19_P108-111] (PDF: 10MB)
  • Initiatives for Information Security
Socioeconomic Compliance
Code Requirements Publication Pages
G419-1 Non-compliance with laws and regulations in the social and economic area Compliance [SDB19_P112-113] (PDF: 10MB)

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 09:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
05:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Social Contribution Activities
PU
05:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Collaboration with Business Partners
PU
05:23aTOYOTA MOTOR : Challenge 3 Plant Zero CO 2 Emissions Challenge
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Challenge 6 Challenge of Establishing a Future Society in Harmony..
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Report Library
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Employees
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Challenge 5 Challenge of Establishing a Recycling-based Society a..
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Past Issues
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Environmental Report
PU
05:22aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sustainability Data Book
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 194 B
EBIT 2020 2 533 B
Net income 2020 2 248 B
Debt 2020 15 383 B
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 9,64x
P/E ratio 2021 9,20x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 21 069 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 066,50  JPY
Last Close Price 7 554,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.23%193 501
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.67%96 885
DAIMLER AG15.66%63 184
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.23%54 165
BMW AG-1.99%49 889
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.6.66%48 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group