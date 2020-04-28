Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : Group Engaged in Full Production of Medical Face Shields

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 12:03am EDT

Toyota City, Japan, April 28, 2020―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Toyota Group companies are engaged in full-scale production of medical face shields in Japan, with Toyota largely expanding its production capacity from 500 to 600 units per week by approximately 20 times to start production of 40,000 units per month (approximately 2,000 units per day) from April 27. Toyota plans to further expand in-house production to approximately 70,000 pieces per month (approximately 3,600 pieces per day).

Toyota Group companies now producing medical face shields include Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc., which provided 3,000 units it produced to Miyagi Prefecture on April 20, and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) *1, and Hino Motors, Ltd. (Hino), which have all started trial production, with Daihatsu and Hino now providing medical face shields to medical facilities in their immediate areas. Additionally, Toyota Industries Corporation plans to produce 10,000 units per month (approximately 500 units per day) from April 29, and Toyota Auto Body Co., Ltd. is furthering considerations toward starting production of medical face shields from mid-May.

The Toyota Group has positioned this initiative for supporting the around-the-clock efforts of the frontlines of the medical sector, which are working hard to diagnose and treat patients for COVID-19, as part of Toyota's Kokoro Hakobu Project*2. Going forward, the Toyota Group intends to prioritize the provision of the medical face shields it produces to medical facilities and local governments in the localities of the various companies of the group.

The main medical face shield production capacities of Toyota Group companies as of April 28 are described in the table below.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 04:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
12:03aTOYOTA MOTOR : Group Engaged in Full Production of Medical Face Shields
PU
04/27TOYOTA MOTOR : to Resume Opening of North American Manufacturing Operations
AQ
04/27TOYOTA MOTOR : Partners With Latino-Focused Nonprofits For COVID-19 Response; Fu..
AQ
04/27TOYOTA MOTOR : Community Service Announcement Targets Hardest Hit Communities In..
AQ
04/27General Motors suspends dividend, share buybacks as coronavirus hits sales
RE
04/27Czech car industry faces shaky relaunch as Skoda returns to work
RE
04/27TOYOTA MOTOR : and FAW Restructure their Joint Company's Management Systems with..
PU
04/24TOYOTA MOTOR : ANF seizes 1.689 metric tonnes of drugs in 11 operations
AQ
04/24Financial results of Indus Motor Company Limited for Quarter ended March 31, ..
AQ
04/24TOYOTA MOTOR : NNPC, Others Donate Ambulances, Other Medical Equipment to South-..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 714 B
EBIT 2020 2 487 B
Net income 2020 2 199 B
Debt 2020 15 589 B
Yield 2020 3,25%
P/E ratio 2020 8,70x
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
EV / Sales2021 1,25x
Capitalization 18 512 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 705,56  JPY
Last Close Price 6 659,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.57%169 230
VOLKSWAGEN AG-30.25%66 910
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.3.90%39 315
BMW AG-30.00%34 068
DAIMLER AG-40.61%31 834
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-40.03%31 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group