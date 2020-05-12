Log in
Toyota Motor : Holding of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

05/12/2020 | 12:16am EDT

(Reference Translation)

(For reference)

May 12, 2020 Toyota Motor Corporation

Holding of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

  1. Date and time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020
  2. Venue:Toyota Head Office, 1, Toyota-cho, Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture
  3. Meeting Agenda:

Reports:

Reports on business review, consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements for FY2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020) and a report by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board on the audit results of the consolidated financial statements for FY2020.

Resolutions:

Proposed Resolution 1: Election of 9 Members of the Board of Directors

Proposed Resolution 2: Election of 1 Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposed Resolution 3: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 04:14:02 UTC
