Toyota Motor : Holding of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

(Reference Translation)

(For reference)

May 12, 2020 Toyota Motor Corporation

Holding of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting

Date and time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020 Venue: Toyota Head Office, 1, Toyota-cho, Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture Meeting Agenda:

Reports:

Reports on business review, consolidated and unconsolidated financial statements for FY2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020) and a report by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Board on the audit results of the consolidated financial statements for FY2020.

Resolutions:

Proposed Resolution 1: Election of 9 Members of the Board of Directors

Proposed Resolution 2: Election of 1 Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member

Proposed Resolution 3: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation