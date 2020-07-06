Log in
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 07/06
6859 JPY   +1.45%
TOYOTA MOTOR : James Kuffner,Member of the Board of Directors
04:01aTesla mocks shortsellers with sale of red satin shorts
12:34aTOYOTA MOTOR : Reproduces and Sells Spare Parts for 2000GT
Toyota Motor : James Kuffner,Member of the Board of Directors

07/06/2020 | 02:14pm EDT
James Kuffner,
Member of the Board of Directors
As of June 11, 2020
  • Chief Digital Officer
  • Chief Officer, Advanced R&D and Engineering Company
  • Chief Executive Officer, Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development, Inc.

Dr. Kuffner is a member of the board of directors, an operating officer, chief digital officer, and chief officer of Advanced R&D and Engineering Company of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC).

Dr. Kuffner received a Ph.D. from the Stanford University Dept. of Computer Science Robotics Laboratory in 2000, and was a Japan Society for the Promotion of Science (JSPS) Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the University of Tokyo, working on software and planning algorithms for humanoid robots. He joined the faculty at Carnegie Mellon University's Robotics Institute in 2002.

Dr. Kuffner is perhaps best known as co-inventor of the Rapidly-exploring Random Tree (RRT) algorithm, which has become a key standard benchmark for robot motion planning. He has published over 125 technical papers, holds more than 50 patents, and received the Okawa Foundation Award for Young Researchers in 2007.

Dr. Kuffner was a Research Scientist and Engineering Director at Google from 2009 to 2016. Dr. Kuffner was part of the initial engineering team that built Google's self-driving car. In 2010, he introduced the term 'Cloud Robotics' to describe how network-connected robots could take advantage of distributed computation and data stored in the cloud. Dr. Kuffner was appointed head of Google's Robotics division in 2014.

Dr. Kuffner joined the Toyota Research Institute (TRI) as CTO in 2016, and became a senior fellow at TMC in 2020.

Dr. James Kuffner is also the Chief Executive Officer at the Toyota Research Institute - Advanced Development (TRI-AD), and continues to serve as an Adjunct Associate Professor at the Robotics Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, and an Executive Advisor to the Toyota Research Institute (TRI).

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 18:13:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2021 25 047 B 233 B 233 B
Net income 2021 1 090 B 10 136 M 10 136 M
Net Debt 2021 15 018 B 140 B 140 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 18 973 B 177 B 176 B
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 70,6%
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 604,71 JPY
Last Close Price 6 859,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-11.08%173 952
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.07%79 600
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.65%44 469
DAIMLER AG-25.73%44 098
BMW AG-21.71%41 516
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.04%36 120
