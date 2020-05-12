Toyota Motor : Latin America

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 29 674 B EBIT 2020 2 481 B Net income 2020 2 193 B Debt 2020 15 589 B Yield 2020 3,32% P/E ratio 2020 8,54x P/E ratio 2021 9,66x EV / Sales2020 1,14x EV / Sales2021 1,25x Capitalization 18 145 B Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 20 Average target price 7 700,00 JPY Last Close Price 6 527,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 42,5% Spread / Average Target 18,0% Spread / Lowest Target -18,8% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -1.26% 171 952 VOLKSWAGEN AG -27.77% 72 554 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 1.34% 41 945 BMW AG -29.76% 36 067 DAIMLER AG -37.29% 35 819 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -37.70% 32 629