Toyota Motor : Latin America

Manufacturing Companies
|
Country
|
Company Name
|
Start of Production
|
Main Products
|
Toyota Vehicle
Production*1
(1=1,000units)
|
Argentina
|
Toyota Argentina S.A. (TASA)
|
Mar. 1997
|
Hilux, Fortuner (SW4)
|
126
|
Brazil
|
Toyota do Brasil Ltda. (TDB)
|
May 1959
|
Corolla (Incl. HEV), Etios,Yaris
|
188
|
Venezuela
|
Toyota de Venezuela Compania Anonima (TDV)
|
Nov. 1981
|
Corolla, Fortuner,Hilux
|
-
HEVHybrid Electric Vehicle
SourceToyota Motor Corporation*1Toyota vehicle production results as of January 1, 2019 - December 31, 2019. Only includes vehicles (includes KD and OEM production) for which production exceed 1,000 units.
