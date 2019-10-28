Toyota Motor : Launches " Share" Car-Sharing Service and "Chokunori" Rent-a-Car Service for the Future Mobility Society in Japan

Oct. 28, 2019
Toyota Launches 'Toyota Share' Car-Sharing Service and 'Chokunori' Toyota Rent-a-Car Service for the Future Mobility Society in Japan
Toyota City, Japan, October 28, 2019―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces the nationwide rollout in Japan of 'Toyota Share,' a car-sharing service provided by Toyota dealers and Toyota rental and leasing branches, and 'Chokunori,' a new unmanned rent-a-car service. Both services will be available starting on October 28.
Toyota is working to provide new mobility services with deep local ties by collaborating with nationwide Toyota dealers and Toyota rental and leasing branches with the aim of becoming a mobility company in a once-in-a-century transformational period.
Toyota will provide a range of mobility services to fulfill the diversifying automobile needs of customers as a shift is made from car ownership to car use. Toyota has been conducting verification tests, mainly in the Tokyo region, of Toyota Share since January 2019 and of Chokunori since May 2019.
Service structures were created including construction of nationwide common systems and development of apps and devices based on the opinions and comments received from customers through the verification tests regarding the vehicle quality expected from a manufacturer and comments related to apps.
Going forward, services will be expanded in stages with a focus on Toyota dealers and Toyota rental and leasing branches as preparations are completed.
With the launch of Toyota Share and Chokunori as an add-on to Toyota rent-a-car services, Toyota seeks to respond to an even broader range of use needs, creating opportunities for customers to effortlessly use various vehicles, enriching the car-based lifestyles of customers, and increasing the number of car enthusiasts.
Features of Toyota Share
Toyota constructed a nationwide common service system and developed apps and devices. Toyota dealers and Toyota rental and leasing branches will use the above tools to operate these businesses.
-
Nationwide common service system
-
No admission fees or monthly membership fees*1; rates are set at reasonable levels to facilitate short-term use.
|
*1
|
A no-fee campaign will be conducted during the launch. The end of the campaign will be announced on the Toyota Share website.
-
Cars are equipped with safety features to enable customers to drive in clean vehicles with peace of mind.
-
An extensive lineup of Toyota vehicles is available including compact cars, minivans, and SUVs. Toyota plans to expand the lineup even further, including new models, in the future.
-
Development of apps and devices
-
In addition to developing a dedicated app, Toyota developed a Smart Key Box (SKB) that allows customers to unlock and lock vehicles using a smartphone, and TransLog II, a device that captures vehicle information (position and driving distance) necessary for car-sharing operations.
-
Customers can use a smartphone to perform member registration, unlock and lock vehicles, return vehicles, and pay the fees.
Toyota will continue to enhance services in the future to provide even greater convenience by increasing payment methods, awarding points to customers according to their driving technique, and offering car-sharing services to corporate customers.
Features of Chokunori
A new service that maintains Toyota Rent-a-Car quality and rates while reducing rental and return procedure times by offering unmanned rentals.
Differences from Toyota Rent-a-Car servicesOne-way use is not permitted; driving distance charges are collected by equipping vehicles with a fuel card; and other.
Like Toyota Share, Toyota constructed a nationwide common service system and developed a dedicated app and new devices to support effortless use.
To enable as many customers as possible the opportunity to experience the conveniences of the Toyota Share service, Toyota will offer a chance to try Toyota Share for free as an event marking the nationwide rollout of the service. The campaign will be conducted at Odaiba Palette Town (at VenusFort and Mega Web) over eight days from October 28 to November 4 during the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, which will be held in the Odaiba area.
ReferenceComparison of the Toyota Share and Chokunori Services
|
|
Toyota Share
|
Toyota Rent-a-Car Chounori
|
Business operators
|
Toyota dealers & Toyota rental and leasing branches
|
Toyota rental and leasing branches
|
Advance booking period
|
Up to 14 days in advance
|
Up to 3 months in advance
|
Booking acceptance period
|
Until 1 minute before use
|
Until 1 hour before use
|
Possible use period
|
Minimum of 15 minutes to maximum of 72 hours
|
Minimum of 3 hours to maximum of 1 month
|
Booking changes & cancellation
|
Free until 1 minute before departure
|
Possible until 1 minute before departure
|
Fees (including taxes)
|
Short-term use feesStarting from 200 yen per 15 minutes(Basic class*1)
At some stations, starting from 150 yen per 15 minutes(Casual class*1 also available)
Parking feesStarting from 3,800 yen for 6 hours (Basic class*1)
At some stations, starting from 3,080 yen for 6 hours(Casual class*1 also available)
|
Starting from 3,850 yen for 3 hours (P1 / HEV1 class only)
Starting from 5,500 yen for 6 hours
|
Admission fee
|
None
|
None
|
Monthly membership fee
|
A no-fee campaign will be conducted at the time of launch*2
|
None
|
*1
|
Basic classCurrent models equipped with Toyota Safety SenseCasual classA class of vehicles that are not current models but are available at reduced rates
|
*2
|
The end of the campaign will be announced on the Toyota Share website.
