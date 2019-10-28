Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : Launches " Share" Car-Sharing Service and "Chokunori" Rent-a-Car Service for the Future Mobility Society in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 01:07am EDT

Oct. 28, 2019

Toyota Launches 'Toyota Share' Car-Sharing Service and 'Chokunori' Toyota Rent-a-Car Service for the Future Mobility Society in Japan
PDF

Toyota City, Japan, October 28, 2019―Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces the nationwide rollout in Japan of 'Toyota Share,' a car-sharing service provided by Toyota dealers and Toyota rental and leasing branches, and 'Chokunori,' a new unmanned rent-a-car service. Both services will be available starting on October 28.

Toyota is working to provide new mobility services with deep local ties by collaborating with nationwide Toyota dealers and Toyota rental and leasing branches with the aim of becoming a mobility company in a once-in-a-century transformational period.

Toyota will provide a range of mobility services to fulfill the diversifying automobile needs of customers as a shift is made from car ownership to car use. Toyota has been conducting verification tests, mainly in the Tokyo region, of Toyota Share since January 2019 and of Chokunori since May 2019.

Service structures were created including construction of nationwide common systems and development of apps and devices based on the opinions and comments received from customers through the verification tests regarding the vehicle quality expected from a manufacturer and comments related to apps.

Going forward, services will be expanded in stages with a focus on Toyota dealers and Toyota rental and leasing branches as preparations are completed.

With the launch of Toyota Share and Chokunori as an add-on to Toyota rent-a-car services, Toyota seeks to respond to an even broader range of use needs, creating opportunities for customers to effortlessly use various vehicles, enriching the car-based lifestyles of customers, and increasing the number of car enthusiasts.

Features of Toyota Share

Toyota constructed a nationwide common service system and developed apps and devices. Toyota dealers and Toyota rental and leasing branches will use the above tools to operate these businesses.

  1. Nationwide common service system
  • No admission fees or monthly membership fees*1; rates are set at reasonable levels to facilitate short-term use.
    *1 A no-fee campaign will be conducted during the launch. The end of the campaign will be announced on the Toyota Share website.
  • Cars are equipped with safety features to enable customers to drive in clean vehicles with peace of mind.
  • An extensive lineup of Toyota vehicles is available including compact cars, minivans, and SUVs. Toyota plans to expand the lineup even further, including new models, in the future.
  1. Development of apps and devices
  • In addition to developing a dedicated app, Toyota developed a Smart Key Box (SKB) that allows customers to unlock and lock vehicles using a smartphone, and TransLog II, a device that captures vehicle information (position and driving distance) necessary for car-sharing operations.
    • Customers can use a smartphone to perform member registration, unlock and lock vehicles, return vehicles, and pay the fees.

Toyota will continue to enhance services in the future to provide even greater convenience by increasing payment methods, awarding points to customers according to their driving technique, and offering car-sharing services to corporate customers.

Features of Chokunori

A new service that maintains Toyota Rent-a-Car quality and rates while reducing rental and return procedure times by offering unmanned rentals.

Differences from Toyota Rent-a-Car servicesOne-way use is not permitted; driving distance charges are collected by equipping vehicles with a fuel card; and other.

Like Toyota Share, Toyota constructed a nationwide common service system and developed a dedicated app and new devices to support effortless use.

To enable as many customers as possible the opportunity to experience the conveniences of the Toyota Share service, Toyota will offer a chance to try Toyota Share for free as an event marking the nationwide rollout of the service. The campaign will be conducted at Odaiba Palette Town (at VenusFort and Mega Web) over eight days from October 28 to November 4 during the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019, which will be held in the Odaiba area.

ReferenceComparison of the Toyota Share and Chokunori Services
Toyota Share Toyota Rent-a-Car Chounori
Business operators Toyota dealers & Toyota rental and leasing branches Toyota rental and leasing branches
Advance booking period Up to 14 days in advance Up to 3 months in advance
Booking acceptance period Until 1 minute before use Until 1 hour before use
Possible use period Minimum of 15 minutes to maximum of 72 hours Minimum of 3 hours to maximum of 1 month
Booking changes & cancellation Free until 1 minute before departure Possible until 1 minute before departure
Fees (including taxes) Short-term use feesStarting from 200 yen per 15 minutes(Basic class*1)

At some stations, starting from 150 yen per 15 minutes(Casual class*1 also available)

Parking feesStarting from 3,800 yen for 6 hours (Basic class*1)

At some stations, starting from 3,080 yen for 6 hours(Casual class*1 also available)

Starting from 3,850 yen for 3 hours (P1 / HEV1 class only)

Starting from 5,500 yen for 6 hours

Admission fee None None
Monthly membership fee A no-fee campaign will be conducted at the time of launch*2 None
*1 Basic classCurrent models equipped with Toyota Safety SenseCasual classA class of vehicles that are not current models but are available at reduced rates
*2 The end of the campaign will be announced on the Toyota Share website.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 05:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01:07aTOYOTA MOTOR : Launches " Share" Car-Sharing Service and "Chokunori" Rent-a-Car ..
PU
10/27RALLY DE ESPAÑA : Day 3 Tänak takes historic first title with the Toyota Yaris W..
PU
10/27TOYOTA MOTOR : Tanak Takes Historic First Title with the Toyota Yaris WRC
AQ
10/25Toyota's not alone in the slow lane to self-driving cars
RE
10/25TOYOTA MOTOR : sees good prospects for e-vehicles in Asia Pacific
AQ
10/25TOYOTA MOTOR : Message from Akio Toyoda, President
PU
10/25HYUNDAI MOTOR : to start autonomous sharing ride-sharing service in California
RE
10/25FUTURE DELIVERY : Japanese trucks designed with no cabin and interchangeable car..
RE
10/24TOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing Announces 2020 Dakar Rally Team
PU
10/24TOYOTA MOTOR : to Offer Rides in SAE Level-4 Automated Vehicles on Public Roads ..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 194 B
EBIT 2020 2 533 B
Net income 2020 2 248 B
Debt 2020 15 383 B
Yield 2020 3,14%
P/E ratio 2020 9,55x
P/E ratio 2021 9,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,20x
EV / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 20 868 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 066,50  JPY
Last Close Price 7 482,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,81%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.07%192 135
VOLKSWAGEN AG24.07%96 362
DAIMLER AG15.18%61 802
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.84%51 141
BMW AG-1.80%49 602
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.4.48%47 414
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group