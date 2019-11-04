Toyota Motor : Launches the New "Raize" in Japan

Z (2WD) (options shown)

The new Raize is a compact SUV small passenger car that measures less than four meters in length. It caters to the desires of customers who want to drive an SUV, who want to load their cars with a lot of luggage, but who also wish to have a car that is compact and easy to drive. The car was developed to be 'active, useful*5, and compact.' Easy to use both for leisure on weekends and for everyday use, the Raize provides daily support for customers in a variety of active scenarios.

The new Raize is the first compact car produced by Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu) to incorporate its next-generation car making platform, DNGA*6, which anticipates product development for both Toyota and Daihatsu brands. All aspects of the car―including its platform and powertrain unit―have been newly developed, with the goal of realizing outstanding levels of driving performance, luxury, safety, and peace of mind.

The new Raize features a compact body just 3,995 millimeters long and 1,695 millimeters wide. It is equipped with impressively large 17-inch tires*7 and protruding fenders, which provide the sense of power and stability unique to SUVs.

The compact SUV boasts a class-leading 369-liter*8 luggage capacity; the rear seats can also be folded to further increase the cargo space available, enabling particularly large or long items of luggage to be loaded. In addition, there are storage solutions located throughout the cabin, resulting in a highly convenient interior space.

As for driving performance, the Raize's newly developed light-weight, highly rigid body and suspension contribute to outstanding handling stability and ride comfort. By combining a 1.0-liter turbo engine with D-CVT―used in a Toyota vehicle for the first time*9―the car achieves the torque and driving joy of a 1.5-liter engine, as well as outstanding fuel efficiency. D-CVT*10 adds split gears to existing CVT belt drives and uses both belt and gear drives at high speeds for improved transmission efficiency. The gear-ratio range has also been expanded to provide powerful and smooth acceleration at low speeds and fuel-efficient and quiet performance at high speeds. The Raize comes equipped with the latest Smart Assist*11 safety features, including the Crash Avoidance Braking Function, which is capable of detecting both vehicles and pedestrians, and the Erroneous Start Prevention Function with braking control (forward and backward) *12.

The new Raize will be added to Toyota's KINTO ONE beloved-car subscription service*13, which proposes a new user-car relationship, from November 12*14. With a desire to provide young people with as many opportunities as possible to enjoy a new car, the KINTO ONE monthly subscription rate for the new Raize is to start at 39,820 yen (including taxes), which will cover the price of the vehicle as well as necessary expenses such as voluntary insurance beyond the basic mandatory insurance.