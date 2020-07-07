Log in
Toyota Motor : Lexus Premieres New LS

07/07/2020

Lexus premiered the updated version of its flagship sedan, the LS, and announced that sales in Japan begin late 2020.

The first-generation LS debuted in 1989 and built the foundation of Lexus with the high praise earned by its exceptional quietness and comfort. Chief Branding Officer and Master Driver Akio Toyoda positions the LS―in all its generations―as 'a model that gives rise to transformation through the spirit of constant innovation and by providing new technologies and value for the times'. As the flagship sedan of the Lexus brand, the LS has cumulatively sold 870 thousand*1 units, gaining popularity over a span of more than 30 years and in more than 90 countries and regions. The debut in 2017 of the fifth-generation LS, with its daring coupe silhouette and the offering of an emotional driving experience, marked the execution of a momentous transformation.

For this latest update, engineers focused on elevating the sedan's levels of comfort, quiet and overall refinement to help balance a range of new dynamic improvements dictated by the brand's Lexus Driving Signature initiative. This philosophy applies detailed tuning, thoughtful component updates and control surface upgrades to help drive Lexus products to a new standard of vehicle control, balance and ultimately, driver confidence. Expanding on this, developed with the aim of greatly enhancing the exceptional quietness and comfort that represent the Lexus DNA, is the culmination of thorough craftsmanship applied to even the smallest component―all the way from the vehicle's powertrain and suspension to the positioning of the stitch points of the seats. The new LS features Lexus Teammate, which is the latest in advanced driving assist technologies. To achieve driving assist that provides occupants with a sense of security, Lexus not only thoroughly honed essential fundamental vehicle performance but also incorporated AI technologies centered on deep learning for predicting and responding to various situations possibly encountered during driving. Furthermore, by applying an uncompromising approach to system control that incorporates the driving operation of expert drivers*2, safe and superb driving stability has been made possible even when road conditions are complicated. These advances are part of the aim of Lexus to provide a safe and secure mobility experience that is considerate of people's sensibilities. This system appears first in the Japanese market for adoption later in other markets (timing specified by regional markets).

Furthermore, the new LS is available in Gin-ei Luster, a new exterior panel color that achieves deep shadows and robust highlights, enabled by new paint technology. On the inside, in addition to the use of a touchscreen for improved operability, Lexus paid thoroughly uncompromising attention to detail through a collaboration involving traditional Japanese crafts such as Nishijin brocade and metal leaf decoration, aiming to create a high-quality interior atmosphere suitable for a brand flagship.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2020 04:33:04 UTC
