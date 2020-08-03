Toyota Motor : Message from Management

Reforming Our Company to Become a 'Mobility Company'
Message from Akio Toyoda, President
Toyota's growth to date is within the established business model of the automotive industry. In light of technological innovations in 'CASE,' the very concept of the automobile is on the verge of major change. Given this situation, we must transform our business model into one that is in line with the CASE era.
