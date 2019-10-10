Toyota Motor : Mobility Foundation Calls for Third Round of Research Proposals to Support Innovative Hydrogen Energy Solutions

Oct. 10, 2019
Toyota Mobility Foundation Calls for Third Round of Research Proposals to Support Innovative Hydrogen Energy Solutions
Tokyo, Japan (10 October 2019)―The Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF) is calling for research proposals from Japan for 2019 under the Hydrogen Research Initiative established in 2017.
This initiative is part of TMF's goal to promote sustainable mobility. It recognizes that pairing carbon-free hydrogen systems with renewable energies contributes to energy sustainability. It also underscores the foundation's commitment to tackle energy-related issues such as environmental degradation and resource depletion.
Shifting the world to hydrogen-based systems for energy supply and consumption is a heavily discussed topic, however cost remains a daunting obstacle for execution. For this reason, the Toyota Mobility Foundation seeks projects that demonstrate progress in reducing carbon dioxide emissions and lowering the cost of hydrogen. When screening the submitted proposals, TMF will emphasize innovations in the generation, storage, transportation, and use of hydrogen.
In 2017, TMF launched a five-year program to provide grants for fundamental and innovative research that helps develop a 'hydrogen society.' They also assembled a screening panel of hydrogen and energy experts from universities and public-sector institutes in Japan to assess the research programs and select the grant recipients. Grantees from the first and second year of the program continue to discuss their research with panel members.
Applicants from both universities and public-sector institutions in Japan are invited to submit proposals in the following research fields
-
Hydrogen generation
-
Hydrogen storage and transport
-
Hydrogen applications
-
Energy systems
-
Social systems utilizing hydrogen
TMF is targeting young researchers who represent the next generation to participate in the program. They also encourage repurposing knowledge and technology from other fields to the research of hydrogen.
Program Summary
|
Applicant Eligibility
|
Next generation researchers from universities and public-sector research institutions in Japan
|
Funding Allocation
|
Total Budgetapproximately ¥100 million (approximately USD 890,000)Number of Projects10-20 projects, up to ¥10 million (approximately USD 89,000) per project
|
Funding Period
|
One to three years (dependent on the research proposal)
|
Basic Concept
|
Research reducing the output of carbon dioxide and/or the cost of hydrogen/hydrogen systems
|
Target Sectors
|
-
Hydrogen generation
-
Hydrogen storage and transport
-
Hydrogen applications
-
Energy systems
-
Social systems utilizing hydrogen
|
Screening Method
|
Comprehensive evaluation of proposals' originality and viability by a panel of hydrogen and energy experts from universities and public-sector research organizations
Click on one of the links below for additional information.
About the Toyota Mobility Foundation
The Toyota Mobility Foundation was established in August 2014 to support the development of a more mobile society. The Foundation aims to support strong mobility systems while eliminating disparities in mobility. It utilizes Toyota's expertise in technology, safety, and the environment, working in partnership with universities, government, non-profit organizations, research institutions and other organizations to address mobility issues around the world. Programs include resolving urban transportation problems, expanding the utilization of personal mobility, settling energy issues, and developing solutions for next generation mobility.
Disclaimer
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 06:35:04 UTC