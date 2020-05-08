Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : Mobility Foundation to Expand Provision of Connected and Sanitized Mobility Services to Healthcare Workers in Philippines in Support of the Fight Against COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/08/2020 | 05:04am EDT

In appreciation of and respect for the dedication of these heroes, Toyota Mobility Foundation (TMF), an independent not-for-profit foundation aimed at enabling mobility for all, announced today that they will provide up to 10 connected and sanitized shuttles to Philippine General Hospital. These free-of-charge shuttles will help medical and other staff at the hospital commute safely and efficiently, giving them peace of mind.

The 'Just-in-Time' app designed by Singapore-based SWAT Mobility will allow commuters to book seats and generate effective and efficient commuting routes based on passengers' pick-up location and time. In addition, the shuttles will be equipped with products and services for sanitization, such as air purification devices, seat covers that will be periodically replaced, and frequent cleansing services. The number of passengers allowed in a vehicle will also be limited for social distancing.

The service is expected to last for three months, with operational support from Toyota Motor Philippines Corporation and Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Similar services have already been launched in Bangkok, Thailand to support the commute of healthcare staff at Rajavithi Hospital. The service was started in mid-April with fixed routes and is in the process of being supplemented with a Just-in-Time app for on-demand operations to begin in mid-May.

Representing TMF, Mr. Pras Ganesh, Program Director for Asia Region, said, 'We are deeply honored to expand TMF's connected and sanitized services to the Philippines with the aim of providing medical front-liners with safe, free and convenient commuting options during this difficult time. We are also looking to implement this service in other Southeast Asian countries in the near future.'

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 09:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
05:32aSONY : Japan tightens rules on foreign stakes in 518 firms, citing national secu..
RE
05:04aTOYOTA MOTOR : Mobility Foundation to Expand Provision of Connected and Sanitize..
PU
05/07TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : annual earnings release
05/06BORGWARNER : Production resumes at tornado-damaged auto parts plant
AQ
05/06TOYOTA MOTOR : USA Foundation Builds Upon Company's Ongoing COVID-19 Relief Effo..
AQ
05/06South Africa's auto industry ambitions threatened by coronavirus
RE
05/04TOYOTA MOTOR : Man, wife die in Gada- Biyu auto crash
AQ
05/04TOYOTA MOTOR : TMC Announces Organizational, Senior Management, and Personnel Ch..
AQ
05/04TOYOTA MOTOR : Provides Medical Facility with Transport Vehicle for Seriously Il..
AQ
05/04Discounts may help cure U.S. auto market's coronavirus hangover
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 714 B
EBIT 2020 2 487 B
Net income 2020 2 199 B
Debt 2020 15 589 B
Yield 2020 3,37%
P/E ratio 2020 8,38x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,12x
EV / Sales2021 1,22x
Capitalization 17 831 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 705,56  JPY
Last Close Price 6 414,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 45,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.50%167 489
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.86%71 328
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.78%38 955
DAIMLER AG-39.04%34 721
BMW AG-32.51%34 599
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-38.69%32 113
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group