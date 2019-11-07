Toyota Motor : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

Log in
11/07/2019 | 04:30am EST

[Reference Translation]

November 7, 2019

To Whom It May Concern:

Company Name: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

Name and Title of Representative:

Akio Toyoda, President

(Code Number: 7203

First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange

and Nagoya Stock Exchange)

Name and Title of Contact Person:

Kaname Shimizu, General Manager,

Accounting Division

(Telephone Number: 0565-28-2121)

Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

At a meeting held on November 7, 2019, the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") resolved to distribute dividends from surplus, with record date dated September 30, 2019. In relation to the above, we hereby inform you of the following:

1. Details of dividends

(1) Common shares

Interim dividend

Most recent dividend

Interim dividend paid

for FY 2020

forecast

for FY 2019

Record date

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Dividend per share

100.00 yen

-

100.00 yen

Total amount of dividends

278,908 million yen

-

286,926 million yen

Effective date

November 27, 2019

-

November 27, 2018

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

[Reference] Details of dividends per common share through the fiscal year

Record date

Dividends for FY 2020

Dividends for FY 2019

(ended March 31,2020)

(ended March 31,2019)

End of interim period

100.00 yen

100.00 yen

End of fiscal period

-

120.00 yen

Total

-

220.00 yen

(2) First Series Model AA Class Shares

Interim dividend

Most recent dividend

Interim dividend paid

for FY 2020

forecast

for FY 2019

Record date

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018

Dividend per share

132.00 yen

-

105.50 yen

Total amount of dividends

6,217 million yen

-

4,969 million yen

Effective date

November 27, 2019

-

November 27, 2018

Source of dividends

Retained earnings

-

Retained earnings

[Reference] Details of dividends per First Series Model AA Class Share through the fiscal year

Record date

Dividends for FY 2020

Dividends for FY 2019

(ended March 31,2020)

(ended March 31,2019)

End of interim period

132.00 yen

105.50 yen

End of fiscal period

-

105.50 yen

Total

-

211.00 yen

2. Reason for the dividend amount

TMC deems the benefit of its shareholders as one of its priority management policies, and it continues to work to improve its corporate structure to realize sustainable growth in order to enhance its corporate value.

TMC will strive for the stable and continuous payment of dividends considering a consolidated payout ratio of 30% to shareholders of common stock as an indication. In addition, TMC will pay a prescribed amount of dividends to shareholders of First Series Model AA Class Shares.

In order to survive tough competition, TMC will utilize its internal funds mainly for the early commercialization of technologies for next-generation environment and safety, giving priority to customer safety and security.

Considering these factors, with respect to the dividends for this consolidated fiscal year, TMC has determined to pay an interim dividend of 100 yen per common share.

In addition, TMC has determined to pay an interim dividend of 132 yen per First Series Model AA Class Share in accordance with a prescribed calculation method.

-End-

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:29:06 UTC
