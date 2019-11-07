Toyota Motor : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

[Reference] Details of dividends per First Series Model AA Class Share through the fiscal year

At a meeting held on November 7, 2019, the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") resolved to distribute dividends from surplus, with record date dated September 30, 2019. In relation to the above, we hereby inform you of the following:

2. Reason for the dividend amount

TMC deems the benefit of its shareholders as one of its priority management policies, and it continues to work to improve its corporate structure to realize sustainable growth in order to enhance its corporate value.

TMC will strive for the stable and continuous payment of dividends considering a consolidated payout ratio of 30% to shareholders of common stock as an indication. In addition, TMC will pay a prescribed amount of dividends to shareholders of First Series Model AA Class Shares.

In order to survive tough competition, TMC will utilize its internal funds mainly for the early commercialization of technologies for next-generation environment and safety, giving priority to customer safety and security.

Considering these factors, with respect to the dividends for this consolidated fiscal year, TMC has determined to pay an interim dividend of 100 yen per common share.

In addition, TMC has determined to pay an interim dividend of 132 yen per First Series Model AA Class Share in accordance with a prescribed calculation method.

