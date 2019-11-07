Toyota Motor : Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus

[Reference Translation]
November 7, 2019
To Whom It May Concern:
Company Name: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Name and Title of Representative:
Akio Toyoda, President
(Code Number: 7203
First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange
and Nagoya Stock Exchange)
Name and Title of Contact Person:
Kaname Shimizu, General Manager,
Accounting Division
(Telephone Number: 0565-28-2121)
Notice Concerning Distribution of Interim Dividends from Surplus
At a meeting held on November 7, 2019, the Board of Directors of Toyota Motor Corporation ("TMC") resolved to distribute dividends from surplus, with record date dated September 30, 2019. In relation to the above, we hereby inform you of the following:
1. Details of dividends
(1) Common shares
|
|
Interim dividend
|
Most recent dividend
|
Interim dividend paid
|
|
for FY 2020
|
forecast
|
for FY 2019
|
Record date
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
Dividend per share
|
100.00 yen
|
-
|
100.00 yen
|
Total amount of dividends
|
278,908 million yen
|
-
|
286,926 million yen
|
Effective date
|
November 27, 2019
|
-
|
November 27, 2018
|
Source of dividends
|
Retained earnings
|
-
|
Retained earnings
[Reference] Details of dividends per common share through the fiscal year
|
Record date
|
Dividends for FY 2020
|
Dividends for FY 2019
|
(ended March 31,2020)
|
(ended March 31,2019)
|
|
End of interim period
|
100.00 yen
|
100.00 yen
|
End of fiscal period
|
-
|
120.00 yen
|
Total
|
-
|
220.00 yen
(2) First Series Model AA Class Shares
|
|
Interim dividend
|
Most recent dividend
|
Interim dividend paid
|
|
for FY 2020
|
forecast
|
for FY 2019
|
Record date
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2019
|
September 30, 2018
|
Dividend per share
|
132.00 yen
|
-
|
105.50 yen
|
Total amount of dividends
|
6,217 million yen
|
-
|
4,969 million yen
|
Effective date
|
November 27, 2019
|
-
|
November 27, 2018
|
Source of dividends
|
Retained earnings
|
-
|
Retained earnings
[Reference] Details of dividends per First Series Model AA Class Share through the fiscal year
|
Record date
|
Dividends for FY 2020
|
Dividends for FY 2019
|
(ended March 31,2020)
|
(ended March 31,2019)
|
|
End of interim period
|
132.00 yen
|
105.50 yen
|
End of fiscal period
|
-
|
105.50 yen
|
Total
|
-
|
211.00 yen
2. Reason for the dividend amount
TMC deems the benefit of its shareholders as one of its priority management policies, and it continues to work to improve its corporate structure to realize sustainable growth in order to enhance its corporate value.
TMC will strive for the stable and continuous payment of dividends considering a consolidated payout ratio of 30% to shareholders of common stock as an indication. In addition, TMC will pay a prescribed amount of dividends to shareholders of First Series Model AA Class Shares.
In order to survive tough competition, TMC will utilize its internal funds mainly for the early commercialization of technologies for next-generation environment and safety, giving priority to customer safety and security.
Considering these factors, with respect to the dividends for this consolidated fiscal year, TMC has determined to pay an interim dividend of 100 yen per common share.
In addition, TMC has determined to pay an interim dividend of 132 yen per First Series Model AA Class Share in accordance with a prescribed calculation method.
-End-
