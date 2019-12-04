Toyota Motor : Panasonic and Toyota Confirm Location and Executive Structure of Town Development Joint Venture

Toyota City, Aichi/Kadoma City, Osaka, Japan, December 4, 2019―Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that they have confirmed the location and executive structure of Prime Life Technologies Corporation (Prime Life Technologies), a new joint venture in the field of town development. The two companies concluded contracts aimed at the establishment of Prime Life Technologies on May 9, 2019, and since then they have been making preparations to establish the new company.
Outline of the Joint Venture
Corporate name
Prime Life Technologies Corporation
Location
Shinagawa Grand Central Tower, 2-16-4 Konan, Minato Ward, Tokyo
Executive structure
Makoto Kitano, Representative Director and President
Yu Nishimura, Representative Director and Vice President
Eiichi Katayama, Director
Yuji Goto, Director
Yoji Otani, Auditor
Kazusei Miwa, Auditor
Principal lines of business
Town development, contracted new housing construction, home remodeling,real estate transaction/management,housing interior decoration,energy-saving solutions,renovation,contracted building construction,construction consulting, etc.
Date of establishment
January 7, 2020 (scheduled)
Ownership ratios
Equal ownership ratio between Panasonic and Toyota
