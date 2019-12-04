Toyota Motor : Panasonic and Toyota Confirm Location and Executive Structure of Town Development Joint Venture

Panasonic Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota City, Aichi/Kadoma City, Osaka, Japan, December 4, 2019―Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that they have confirmed the location and executive structure of Prime Life Technologies Corporation (Prime Life Technologies), a new joint venture in the field of town development. The two companies concluded contracts aimed at the establishment of Prime Life Technologies on May 9, 2019, and since then they have been making preparations to establish the new company.