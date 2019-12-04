Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : Panasonic and Toyota Confirm Location and Executive Structure of Town Development Joint Venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 02:08am EST

Dec. 04, 2019

Panasonic and Toyota Confirm Location and Executive Structure of Town Development Joint Venture
PDF
Panasonic Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota City, Aichi/Kadoma City, Osaka, Japan, December 4, 2019―Panasonic Corporation (Panasonic) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that they have confirmed the location and executive structure of Prime Life Technologies Corporation (Prime Life Technologies), a new joint venture in the field of town development. The two companies concluded contracts aimed at the establishment of Prime Life Technologies on May 9, 2019, and since then they have been making preparations to establish the new company.

Outline of the Joint Venture
  1. Corporate name
Prime Life Technologies Corporation
  1. Location
Shinagawa Grand Central Tower, 2-16-4 Konan, Minato Ward, Tokyo
  1. Executive structure
Makoto Kitano, Representative Director and President
Yu Nishimura, Representative Director and Vice President
Eiichi Katayama, Director
Yuji Goto, Director
Yoji Otani, Auditor
Kazusei Miwa, Auditor
  1. Principal lines of business
Town development, contracted new housing construction, home remodeling,real estate transaction/management,housing interior decoration,energy-saving solutions,renovation,contracted building construction,construction consulting, etc.
  1. Date of establishment
January 7, 2020 (scheduled)
  1. Ownership ratios
Equal ownership ratio between Panasonic and Toyota

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 07:07:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
02:08aTOYOTA MOTOR : TMC Announces Board Member, Executive, Organizational, and Person..
PU
02:08aTOYOTA MOTOR : Panasonic and Toyota Confirm Location and Executive Structure of ..
PU
12/03U.S. HAS NOT RULED OUT IMPOSING TARI : Commerce chief
RE
12/03Consumer Cos Down On Tariff Fears -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
12/03TOYOTA MOTOR : North America Reports November 2019 Sales
AQ
12/02Factbox - The world's biggest electric vehicle battery makers
RE
11/30TOYOTA MOTOR : Nigeria parts ways with Globe Motors
AQ
11/29TOYOTA MOTOR : Disquiet as Toyota, Globe Motors part ways
AQ
11/29Connected car prices may rise if Qualcomm wins antitrust case -auto makers
RE
11/29TOYOTA MOTOR : Nigeria parts ways with Globe Motors
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 111 B
EBIT 2020 2 562 B
Net income 2020 2 294 B
Debt 2020 14 876 B
Yield 2020 2,99%
P/E ratio 2020 9,67x
P/E ratio 2021 9,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,20x
Capitalization 21 526 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 374,00  JPY
Last Close Price 7 718,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.89%198 368
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.47%96 476
DAIMLER AG7.26%58 428
BMW AG1.57%51 369
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.26%50 765
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.10.89%50 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group