Toyota Motor : Presentation Archives

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 25 358 B 241 B 241 B Net income 2021 1 245 B 11 808 M 11 808 M Net Debt 2021 14 522 B 138 B 138 B P/E ratio 2021 15,2x Yield 2021 3,21% Capitalization 18 810 B 178 B 178 B EV / Sales 2021 1,31x EV / Sales 2022 1,25x Nbr of Employees 359 542 Free-Float 62,7% Consensus Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 21 Average target price 7 543,68 JPY Last Close Price 6 800,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 38,2% Spread / Average Target 10,9% Spread / Lowest Target -22,1% Managers Name Title Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -11.85% 174 414 VOLKSWAGEN AG -23.43% 84 079 DAIMLER AG -17.34% 51 964 HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -14.54% 46 295 BMW AG -23.26% 43 225 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -28.06% 37 681