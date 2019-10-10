Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : Provides Easy-to-use Map Showing Real-time Traffic Information and Road Closures in Japan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 04:06am EDT

Oct. 10, 2019

Toyota Provides Easy-to-use Map Showing Real-time Traffic Information and Road Closures in Japan

You can check whether roads in Japan on your planned route are passable or not with this online map, accessible from your smartphone, computer, or other devices. Road closures, road sign icons, and more are also displayed in real-time.

Users can check data from the past 1, 3, 6, or 24 hours, and narrow searches down to include, for example, areas of heavy traffic, helpful in a variety of situations from daily route planning to disaster relief.

In the event of a natural disaster, the affected area(s) will be the focal point of the map. At other times, the map will default to the Kanto region.

Data is real-time, and based on T-Connect/G-Book telematics service information from communications module-equipped car navigation systems in Toyota-made vehicles.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 08:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
04:06aTOYOTA MOTOR : Provides Easy-to-use Map Showing Real-time Traffic Information an..
PU
02:36aTOYOTA MOTOR : Mobility Foundation Calls for Third Round of Research Proposals t..
PU
12:56aTOYOTA MOTOR : The Future is Electrified
PU
10/09TOYOTA MOTOR : Specially-Designed Toyota "Tokyo 2020 Version" e-Palette to Provi..
PU
10/08Arm joins with GM, Toyota to find common ground on car chips
RE
10/08TOYOTA MOTOR : Brand
PU
10/08TOYOTA MOTOR : Tokyo Motor Show History
PU
10/08TOYOTA MOTOR : Exclusive Product Stories
PU
10/08CEO'S PLAN FOR GE : A Fix, Not a Reinvention -- WSJ
DJ
10/08NOVARTIS AG CHF0.50(REGD) Novartis Receives Fda Approval For Beovu(R), Offeri..
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 213 B
EBIT 2020 2 538 B
Net income 2020 2 249 B
Debt 2020 15 383 B
Yield 2020 3,29%
P/E ratio 2020 9,09x
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
EV / Sales2020 1,17x
EV / Sales2021 1,15x
Capitalization 19 872 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 066,50  JPY
Last Close Price 7 125,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION15.29%185 068
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.98%82 591
DAIMLER AG-3.29%52 153
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.06%48 743
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.04%44 967
BMW AG-11.81%44 209
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group