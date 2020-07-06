Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toyota Motor : Reproduces and Sells Spare Parts for 2000GT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 12:34am EDT

TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (hereafter TGR) announces that it will reproduce spare parts for Toyota 2000GT as GR Heritage Parts Project, and will sell them both domestically and overseas.

This project is an initiative that will reproduce spare parts that were no longer available, and sell them as genuine parts to customers who aspire to continue driving their cherished cars filled with their memories. Previously, in May 2019, an announcement was made to reproduce and sell spare parts for A70 and A80 Supra at the GR Supra press conference, and Toyota 2000GT will be the next model following on from this.

Toyota 2000GT was a sports car launched in 1967 through collaboration with Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Until production ended in 1970, 337 units were manufactured. It adopted the latest Japanese technology, including a 2.0-liter DOHC straight six engine, four-wheel double-wishbone suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, radial tires, magnesium alloy wheels, and retractable headlamps, and boasted a maximum speed of 220 kph, on a par with European sports cars of the day. Prior to its launch, it took part in speed trials and, despite inclement conditions with an approaching typhoon, it set three world records (10,000 miles, 15,000 kms, 72 hours) and 13 international records. It also achieved wins and high placement in various races. It became a world-renowned sports car for Toyota, and was used in scenes shot in Japan for the James Bond film You Only Live Twice.

Efforts are underway at specially collaborating suppliers, along with Toyota plants and related divisions, in preparation for the production of the reproduced parts due to go on sale. From August 1, 2020, information will be steadily updated on the TGR website*1, and orders will be accepted. In addition, reproduced parts may be purchased from Toyota dealers in the same way as normal genuine parts. However, due to the uniqueness of the Toyota 2000GT, sales will be restricted to owners, to prevent reselling; and the number of parts sold will be limited per car.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 04:33:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01:30aTesla mocks shortsellers with sale of red satin shorts
RE
12:34aTOYOTA MOTOR : Reproduces and Sells Spare Parts for 2000GT
PU
07/05TOYOTA MOTOR : Provides Easy-to-use Map Showing Real-time Traffic Information an..
PU
07/03TOYOTA MOTOR : Governance
PU
07/03TOYOTA MOTOR : Alabama A&M and Huntsville Hospital Collaborate to Make COVID-19 ..
AQ
07/02Tesla's 'jaw-dropping' second-quarter deliveries send shares surging
RE
07/02TESLA : overtakes Toyota as world's top automaker by market value
AQ
07/02Car Sales Fall Despite Discounts, Deals -- WSJ
DJ
07/01S&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes
RE
07/01Automakers laud U.S. consumer 'resilience' despite COVID-19 hit to sales
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25 047 B 233 B 233 B
Net income 2021 1 090 B 10 121 M 10 121 M
Net Debt 2021 15 018 B 139 B 139 B
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 2,94%
Capitalization 18 702 B 174 B 174 B
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 359 542
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 604,71 JPY
Last Close Price 6 761,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Masahito Maeda Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.35%173 952
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.07%79 600
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.65%44 469
DAIMLER AG-25.73%44 098
BMW AG-21.71%41 516
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.04%36 120
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group