Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results

Toyota City, Japan, October 30, 2019―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for September 2019, as well as the cumulative total from January to September 2019 and the first half of fiscal year (from April to September 2019), including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled 'Detailed data' from the top of this page.
This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.
September 2019
Sales Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide sales
○821,300(0.3)
84,513(20.0)
17,877(-6.3)
○923,690(1.7)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
163,005(26.0)
71,275(31.8)
7,244(-4.9)
○241,524(26.4)
Market share
29.7(+3.1)
―
―
44.0(+4.7)
Excl. minivehicles
159,317(26.4)
―
―
―
Market share
45.8(+4.9)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
658,295(-4.5)
13,238(-18.9)
10,633(-7.2)
682,166(-4.9)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in six months
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in six months
Production Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide production
753,443(4.1)
135,132(7.4)
16,648(-6.6)
905,223(4.4)
Production inside of Japan
292,499(21.3)
83,832(6.4)
13,644(-1.5)
389,975(16.9)
Production outside of Japan
460,944(-4.5)
51,300(8.9)
3,004(-24.2)
515,248(-3.4)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First increase in two months;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in two months;
Production outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First increase in two months;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in two months;
Production outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
Exports Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Exports
177,117(18.6)
0(―)
7,377(-3.7)
184,494(17.5)
ToyotaNinth consecutive month of increaseConsolidatedNinth consecutive month of increase
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to September 2019
Sales Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide sales
7,264,182(2.2)
650,248(2.8)
142,454(-4.6)
8,056,884(2.2)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
1,265,466(7.2)
521,573(7.1)
56,474(5.7)
1,843,513(7.1)
Market share
30.5(+1.2)
―
―
44.4(+1.7)
Excl. minivehicles
1,236,431(7.3)
―
―
―
Market share
47.0(+2.0)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
5,998,716(1.3)
128,675(-11.6)
85,980(-10.3)
6,213,371(0.8)
Production Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide production
6,844,393(3.2)
1,102,582(2.7)
152,697(-3.1)
8,099,672(3.0)
Production inside of Japan
2,626,470(12.7)
710,514(4.0)
121,626(1.6)
3,458,610(10.4)
Production outside of Japan
4,217,923(-1.9)
392,068(0.5)
31,071(-18.1)
4,641,062(-1.8)
Exports Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Exports
1,603,655(14.0)
0(―)
64,672(7.2)
1,668,327(13.8)
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
For April to September 2019
Sales Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide sales
○4,950,808(3.2)
409,791(3.5)
93,831(-6.2)
○5,454,430(3.1)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles
820,510(10.8)
328,878(10.0)
35,855(7.0)
○1,185,243(10.4)
Market share
31.3(+1.5)
―
―
45.2(+2.0)
Excl. minivehicles
800,639(11.0)
―
―
―
Market share
48.2(+2.5)
―
―
―
Sales outside of Japan
○4,130,298(1.8)
80,913(-16.6)
57,976(-12.9)
○4,269,187(1.2)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive year of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in three years;
Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive year of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Fourth consecutive year of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):First increase in two years;
Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive year of increase
Production Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Worldwide production
○4,551,906(3.7)
726,372(2.6)
95,009(-9.7)
○5,373,287(3.3)
Production inside of Japan
1,715,818(14.9)
463,150(6.3)
76,859(-3.3)
2,255,827(12.3)
Production outside of Japan
2,836,088(-2.0)
263,222(-3.3)
18,150(-29.3)
3,117,460(-2.4)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First increase in three years;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in three years;
Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two years
Consolidated
Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive year of increase;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in two years;
Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two years
Exports Results
Toyota
Daihatsu
Hino
Total
Exports
1,065,017(15.1)
0(―)
42,725(3.1)
1,107,742(14.6)
ToyotaThird consecutive year of increaseConsolidatedThird consecutive year of increase
Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
○ shows a record high for first half of fiscal year (April - September)
Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 05:16:01 UTC