Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Toyota Motor Corporation    7203   JP3633400001

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 01:17am EDT

Oct. 30, 2019

Sales, Production, and Export Results

Toyota City, Japan, October 30, 2019―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for September 2019, as well as the cumulative total from January to September 2019 and the first half of fiscal year (from April to September 2019), including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled 'Detailed data' from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

September 2019 Sales Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 821,300(0.3) 84,513(20.0) 17,877(-6.3) 923,690(1.7)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 163,005(26.0) 71,275(31.8) 7,244(-4.9) 241,524(26.4)
Market share 29.7(+3.1) 44.0(+4.7)
Excl. minivehicles 159,317(26.4)
Market share 45.8(+4.9)
Sales outside of Japan 658,295(-4.5) 13,238(-18.9) 10,633(-7.2) 682,166(-4.9)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in six months
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):Sixth consecutive month of increase;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in six months
Production Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 753,443(4.1) 135,132(7.4) 16,648(-6.6) 905,223(4.4)
Production inside of Japan 292,499(21.3) 83,832(6.4) 13,644(-1.5) 389,975(16.9)
Production outside of Japan 460,944(-4.5) 51,300(8.9) 3,004(-24.2) 515,248(-3.4)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First increase in two months;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in two months;
Production outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First increase in two months;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in two months;
Production outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease
Exports Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 177,117(18.6) 0(―) 7,377(-3.7) 184,494(17.5)
ToyotaNinth consecutive month of increaseConsolidatedNinth consecutive month of increase
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to September 2019 Sales Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 7,264,182(2.2) 650,248(2.8) 142,454(-4.6) 8,056,884(2.2)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 1,265,466(7.2) 521,573(7.1) 56,474(5.7) 1,843,513(7.1)
Market share 30.5(+1.2) 44.4(+1.7)
Excl. minivehicles 1,236,431(7.3)
Market share 47.0(+2.0)
Sales outside of Japan 5,998,716(1.3) 128,675(-11.6) 85,980(-10.3) 6,213,371(0.8)
Production Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 6,844,393(3.2) 1,102,582(2.7) 152,697(-3.1) 8,099,672(3.0)
Production inside of Japan 2,626,470(12.7) 710,514(4.0) 121,626(1.6) 3,458,610(10.4)
Production outside of Japan 4,217,923(-1.9) 392,068(0.5) 31,071(-18.1) 4,641,062(-1.8)
Exports Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 1,603,655(14.0) 0(―) 64,672(7.2) 1,668,327(13.8)
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
For April to September 2019 Sales Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 4,950,808(3.2) 409,791(3.5) 93,831(-6.2) 5,454,430(3.1)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 820,510(10.8) 328,878(10.0) 35,855(7.0) 1,185,243(10.4)
Market share 31.3(+1.5) 45.2(+2.0)
Excl. minivehicles 800,639(11.0)
Market share 48.2(+2.5)
Sales outside of Japan 4,130,298(1.8) 80,913(-16.6) 57,976(-12.9) 4,269,187(1.2)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: Eighth consecutive year of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in three years;
Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive year of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: Fourth consecutive year of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):First increase in two years;
Sales outside of Japan: Fourth consecutive year of increase
Production Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 4,551,906(3.7) 726,372(2.6) 95,009(-9.7) 5,373,287(3.3)
Production inside of Japan 1,715,818(14.9) 463,150(6.3) 76,859(-3.3) 2,255,827(12.3)
Production outside of Japan 2,836,088(-2.0) 263,222(-3.3) 18,150(-29.3) 3,117,460(-2.4)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First increase in three years;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in three years;
Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two years
Consolidated
Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive year of increase;
Production inside of Japan: First increase in two years;
Production outside of Japan: First decrease in two years
Exports Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 1,065,017(15.1) 0(―) 42,725(3.1) 1,107,742(14.6)
ToyotaThird consecutive year of increaseConsolidatedThird consecutive year of increase
Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
○ shows a record high for first half of fiscal year (April - September)
Factories Production sites

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 05:16:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
01:17aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results
PU
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner PSA in Talks to Combine -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/29Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Owner PSA in Talks to Combine -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/29TRATON and Hino establish a procurement joint venture; Procurement joint vent..
AQ
10/29GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Mastercard, Alphabet, Pfizer, LVMH
10/29WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD warns on 2019 profit as Chinese market contr..
RE
10/29Toyota's not alone in the slow lane to self-driving cars
RE
10/29TOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing to Commence Sales of GR Supra GT4 in March 2020 to E..
AQ
10/29TOYOTA MOTOR : GAZOO Racing to commence sales of GR Supra GT4 in March 2020 to E..
PU
10/28TOYOTA MOTOR : Akio Toyoda Comment on the 2019 WRC Round 13 Rally de España
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 30 194 B
EBIT 2020 2 533 B
Net income 2020 2 248 B
Debt 2020 15 383 B
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 9,63x
P/E ratio 2021 9,19x
EV / Sales2020 1,21x
EV / Sales2021 1,19x
Capitalization 21 046 B
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 8 066,50  JPY
Last Close Price 7 546,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,90%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Koji Kobayashi CFO, Representative Director & EVP
Shigeki Terashi Director & Executive Vice President
Shigeru Hayakawa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.10%191 485
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.78%97 109
DAIMLER AG16.64%63 571
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.54%52 312
BMW AG-1.15%50 227
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.7.36%47 643
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group