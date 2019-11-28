Log in
Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results

0
11/28/2019 | 12:28am EST

Nov. 28, 2019

Sales, Production, and Export Results

Toyota City, Japan, November 28, 2019―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for October 2019, as well as the cumulative total from January to October 2019, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled 'Detailed data' from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

October 2019 Sales Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 782,703(-3.9) 57,272(-21.3) 14,193(-15.9) 854,168(-5.5)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 105,049(-20.7) 41,532(-26.4) 3,693(-30.2) 150,274(-22.6)
Market share 33.4(+1.8) 47.7(+1.4)
Excl. minivehicles 102,741(-20.5)
Market share 53.3(+4.0)
Sales outside of Japan 677,654(-0.6) 15,740(-3.7) 10,500(-9.5) 703,894(-0.8)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First decrease in seven months;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First decrease in seven months;
Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First decrease in seven months;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):First decrease in seven months;
Sales outside of Japan: Second consecutive month of decrease
Production Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 775,097(-3.4) 129,228(-9.2) 14,697(-24.3) 919,022(-4.6)
Production inside of Japan 276,318(-1.4) 78,513(-7.8) 11,324(-20.6) 366,155(-3.6)
Production outside of Japan 498,779(-4.4) 50,715(-11.3) 3,373(-34.4) 552,867(-5.3)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First decrease in two months;
Production inside of Japan: First decrease in two months;
Production outside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide production: First decrease in two months;
Production inside of Japan: First decrease in two months;
Production outside of Japan: Fifth consecutive month of decrease
Exports Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 172,511(4.8) 0(―) 5,819(-19.9) 178,330(3.8)
ToyotaTenth consecutive month of increaseConsolidatedTenth consecutive month of increase
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to October 2019 Sales Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 8,046,885(1.6) 707,523(0.3) 156,647(-5.8) 8,911,055(1.4)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 1,370,515(4.4) 563,105(3.6) 60,167(2.5) 1,993,787(4.1)
Market share 30.7(+1.1) 44.6(+1.5)
Excl. minivehicles 1,339,172(4.5)
Market share 47.5(+2.0)
Sales outside of Japan 6,676,370(1.1) 144,418(-10.8) 96,480(-10.2) 6,917,268(0.6)
Production Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 7,619,495(2.5) 1,231,810(1.3) 167,394(-5.4) 9,018,699(2.2)
Production inside of Japan 2,902,793(11.2) 789,027(2.7) 132,950(-0.7) 3,824,770(8.9)
Production outside of Japan 4,716,702(-2.2) 442,783(-1.0) 34,444(-20.1) 5,193,929(-2.2)
Exports Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 1,776,166(13.1) 0(―) 70,491(4.3) 1,846,657(12.7)
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of JapanDefinition of 'sales' varies by country or region
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
Factories Production sites

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 05:27:05 UTC
