TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 02/26
7545 JPY   -0.38%
08:17aTOYOTA MOTOR : Sales, Production, and Export Results
PU
12:06aTOYOTA MOTOR : Updates Results for January 2020
AQ
02/26TOYOTA MOTOR : says Japan plants may be affected by virus-related supply issues
RE
Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results

02/27/2020 | 08:17am EST

Feb. 27, 2020

Sales, Production, and Export Results

Toyota City, Japan, February 27, 2020―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for January 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled 'Detailed data' from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

January 2020 Sales Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide sales 731,611(-1.4) 62,140(-13.2) 10,707(-18.2) 804,458(-2.7)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles 111,914(-5.0) 47,486(-14.1) 4,051(-15.9) 163,451(-8.1)
Market share 31.1(+2.2) 45.4(+1.8)
Excl. minivehicles 109,843(-4.7)
Market share 49.6(+3.3)
Sales outside of Japan 619,697(-0.7) 14,654(-10.5) 6,656(-19.6) 641,007(-1.2)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: First decrease in three months;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): Fourth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in three months
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: First decrease in three months;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles):Fourth consecutive month of decrease;
Sales outside of Japan: First decrease in three months
Production Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Worldwide production 712,945(-6.1) 120,947(-1.0) 13,840(-26.2) 847,732(-5.9)
Production inside of Japan 255,629(-7.5) 83,562(4.6) 10,254(-29.0) 349,445(-5.7)
Production outside of Japan 457,316(-5.4) 37,385(-11.5) 3,586(-16.9) 498,287(-6.0)
Toyota
Worldwide production: First decrease in two months;
Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: First decrease in seventh months
Consolidated
Worldwide production: Fourth consecutive month of decrease;
Production inside of Japan: Fourth consecutive month of decrease;
Production outside of Japan: Eighth consecutive month of decrease
Exports Results
Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total
Exports 146,316(-3.2) 0(―) 3,865(-41.4) 150,181(-4.8)
ToyotaSecond consecutive month of decreaseConsolidatedSecond consecutive month of decrease
UnitVehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide salesSales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of JapanRegistrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Worldwide productionProduction inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of JapanComplete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of JapanVehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan(figure as of line-off on site)
ExportsExports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
Factories Production sites

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:32:09 UTC
