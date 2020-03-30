Log in
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

(7203)
Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results

03/30/2020

Toyota City, Japan, March 30, 2020―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for February 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to February 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled 'Detailed data' from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 30 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 04:37:01 UTC
