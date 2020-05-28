Log in
Toyota Motor : Sales, Production, and Export Results for April 2020

05/28/2020 | 12:33am EDT

Toyota City, Japan, May 28, 2020―Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for April 2020 as well as the cumulative total from January to April 2020, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

To view more information on the sales, production, and export results by country and region, including specific details on the reasons for any changes in results, data from the past 10 years of sales, production, and export results, and data concerning electrified vehicle sales and Lexus sales, please download the document titled 'Detailed data' from the top of this page.

This document also includes sales, production, and export results and data concerning electrified vehicles sales and Lexus sales for every month in the past two years.

Click here for detailed sales, production, and export results ('Detailed data (Excel)')

This page shows the publication results as of the announcement date, and does not reflect revisions made after the announcement date. Please see the Detailed data (Excel) to check the latest data.

Disclaimer

Toyota Motor Corporation published this content on 28 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 04:32:01 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 29 674 B
EBIT 2020 2 481 B
Net income 2020 2 193 B
Debt 2020 15 589 B
Yield 2020 3,21%
P/E ratio 2020 8,82x
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,15x
EV / Sales2021 1,28x
Capitalization 18 644 B
Chart TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Toyota Motor Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 7 611,11 JPY
Last Close Price 6 740,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 38,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akio Toyoda President, CEO & Representative Director
Takeshi Uchiyamada Chairman
Kenta Kon Chief Financial Officer
Shigeki Terashi Director, Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Seiji Sakai Manager-Information Systems & IT Management
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.63%172 973
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.49%78 002
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.28%44 016
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-24.07%39 211
DAIMLER AG-27.99%38 384
BMW AG-25.64%36 868
